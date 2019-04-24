AggieYell.com continues its look at each position group, player-by-player, with the spotlight on the running backs.

Jashaun Corbin is set as RB1. After that, things are very much undecided.

Jashaun Corbin

Corbin didn’t practice a whole lot this spring, but he has already won Jimbo Fisher’s confidence with his performance in relief of Trayveon Williams last season (346 yards, 5.7 YPC). He’s got the size (listed at 6 foot, 207 pounds) and showed he’s got the speed and big play capability last year. The only question is whether he’s ready to take the pounding of being an every-down back.

The Aggies are hoping against hope for Vernon Jackson.

Jackson was superb through most of spring ball and was putting distance between himself and everyone else for the backup job until he suffered a potentially career-ending neck injury. If he comes back, he has a very real shot at being A&M’s power back and get a good number of carries. But that chance is no better than 50-50 at this point.

Cordarrian Richardson

Cordarrian Richardson's role is still undetermined.

Richardson missed a big opportunity to help his cause in the Maroon and White Game through no fault of his own (death in the family). If Jackson cannot return, he becomes the biggest of the backs by a pretty considerable margin. He has the most carries of any of the backs besides Corbin thanks to his freshman season at UCF, but he only averaged 3.6 YPC. But the opportunity is there for him.

More performances like the spring game would really help Jacob Kibodi.

Jacob Kibodi

Kibodi had a very nice spring game, with 112 yards rushing on 17 carries. After becoming an afterthought last year, it was a performance he needed. He was largely with the third team during the spring, but moved up to the 2s when Corbin and Jackson were hurt. After carrying the load of the Maroon team, he’s proven he can hold up as an every down back. He’s now back in the middle of things, at least as far as the backups go.

Deneric Prince

Deneric Prince impressed in the spring game.

Prince may have been an even bigger surprise than Kibodi in the spring game, picking up 91 yards on 12 carries. Not as big as Kibodi (220 to 210), he still ran with power and showed good vision as he handled the load for the White team. His performance may have been unexpected by many, but now he can’t be discounted in the running back rotation.

Where do the Aggies stand with respect to the rest of the SEC?