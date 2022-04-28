Post-spring review: RB

AggieYell.com's look at the Texas A&M football team after spring practice continues with a status update on the running backs.

Amari Daniels made the most of his opportunity this spring.

Players involved

Sophomore Amari Daniels Redshirt junior Earnest Crownover Redshirt freshman LJ Johnson

Summer additions

Junior Devon Achane (running track this spring) Freshman Le'Veon Moss

Positive developments

• Daniels looked like he could be a capable backup to Achane. • Johnson looked like he was in better shape before suffering a hamstring injury early on. • Crownover remained a steady presence in the backfield.

Negative developments

• Johnson's injury deprived him of snaps he desperately needed. • When Daniels suffered a minor injury, the Aggies were so thin at the position Ainias Smith had to move back to running back. • Achane's absence didn't help the quarterback competition, because they couldn't work with RB1.

What we learned