Post-spring review: RB
AggieYell.com's look at the Texas A&M football team after spring practice continues with a status update on the running backs.
Players involved
Sophomore Amari Daniels
Redshirt junior Earnest Crownover
Redshirt freshman LJ Johnson
Summer additions
Junior Devon Achane (running track this spring)
Freshman Le'Veon Moss
Positive developments
• Daniels looked like he could be a capable backup to Achane.
• Johnson looked like he was in better shape before suffering a hamstring injury early on.
• Crownover remained a steady presence in the backfield.
Negative developments
• Johnson's injury deprived him of snaps he desperately needed.
• When Daniels suffered a minor injury, the Aggies were so thin at the position Ainias Smith had to move back to running back.
• Achane's absence didn't help the quarterback competition, because they couldn't work with RB1.
What we learned
We already knew the big story -- the starting job is in good hands with Achane, spring practice or not. One of the fastest and most explosive players in the game, Achane could have a big year if he remains healthy. But the big question was, who's going to back him up? It's not decided for sure yet, but Daniels has put some space between himself and everyone else. He ran for 122 yards on just 16 carries in the spring game and looked good doing it. Johnson's injury was seriously disappointing on several levels, and he'll have to have a good summer to fight off Moss on the depth chart.