• Demani Richardson's return makes this a strong group. It's lacking depth (maybe), but Richardson and Gilbert are a very good starting duo and Mathews showed signs of rapid improvement late last season.

• Bryce Anderson is the real deal at nickel. Nobody is Antonio Johnson, but Anderson did a very solid imitation this spring. He drew rave reviews for his cover skills and his willingness to tackle. The coaching staff is extremely confident in his ability to step in and succeed as a starter.

• We could see some players who are considered corners help out here. Josh DeBerry played a lot of nickel at Boston College and Bobby Taylor could see time at safety as well. The starters are set here (probably), but establishing strong depth is still important.