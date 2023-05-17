News More News
Post-spring review: Safety/nickel

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's series on the state of the 2023 Texas A&M football team after spring practice continues with a look at the safety/nickel group.

Demani RIchardson's decision to return stabilized the safety group.

Spring participants

Redshirt senior Demani Richardson

Junior Jardin Gilbert

Sophomore Jacoby Mathews

Sophomore Bryce Anderson

Sophomore Jarred Kerr

Summer additions

What we learned

Bryce Anderson is legit.

• Demani Richardson's return makes this a strong group. It's lacking depth (maybe), but Richardson and Gilbert are a very good starting duo and Mathews showed signs of rapid improvement late last season.

• Bryce Anderson is the real deal at nickel. Nobody is Antonio Johnson, but Anderson did a very solid imitation this spring. He drew rave reviews for his cover skills and his willingness to tackle. The coaching staff is extremely confident in his ability to step in and succeed as a starter.

• We could see some players who are considered corners help out here. Josh DeBerry played a lot of nickel at Boston College and Bobby Taylor could see time at safety as well. The starters are set here (probably), but establishing strong depth is still important.

Pre-spring/Post-spring depth chart

Pre-spring:

S: Richardson, Mathews

S: Gilbert, Mathews

Nickel: Anderson, Kerr

Post-spring:

S: Richardson, Mathews

S: Gilbert, Kerr

Nickel: Anderson, DeBerry

