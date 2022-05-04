Post-spring review: TE
AggieYell.com's look at the Texas A&M football team after spring practice continues with a status update on the tight ends.
Players involved
Redshirt senior Max Wright
Redshirt sophomore Blake Smith
Redshirt freshman Fernando Garza
Freshman Jake Johnson
Summer additions
Freshman Donovan Green
Freshman Theo Ohrstrom
Positive developments
• Smith showed himself to be a solid pass catcher
• Garza looked physically recovered from his knee injury that cost him 2021
• Johnson was highly competitive right out of the gate
Negative developments
• Baylor Cupp abruptly transferred
• No established starters coming out of the spring
What we learned
That things are wide open going into the summer. Cupp's sudden departure moved up the timetable for Johnson, Green and Ohrstrom, if Johnson's performance this spring hadn't done so already. He was reportedly very impressive, running sharp routes and showing good hands in practices and scrimmages before being knocked out with a minor injury.
Smith was a nice surprise, looking good in the spring game and catching a touchdown pass. Wright is at the top of the depth chart right now due to his size, seniority and willingness to block, but still has his struggles. Garza is already an impressive guy in terms of passing the eye test, but we don't know much more than that yet.
The Aggies should have talent to choose from at tight end this summer, but will go in with a lot of questions to answer.