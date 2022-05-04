 AggieYell - Post-spring review: TE
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-04 07:29:55 -0500') }} football Edit

Post-spring review: TE

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

AggieYell.com's look at the Texas A&M football team after spring practice continues with a status update on the tight ends.

Jake Johnson is already competing for a starting spot.
Jake Johnson is already competing for a starting spot.

Players involved

Redshirt senior Max Wright

Redshirt sophomore Blake Smith

Redshirt freshman Fernando Garza

Freshman Jake Johnson

Summer additions

Freshman Donovan Green

Freshman Theo Ohrstrom

Positive developments

• Smith showed himself to be a solid pass catcher

• Garza looked physically recovered from his knee injury that cost him 2021

• Johnson was highly competitive right out of the gate

Negative developments

• Baylor Cupp abruptly transferred

• No established starters coming out of the spring

What we learned

That things are wide open going into the summer. Cupp's sudden departure moved up the timetable for Johnson, Green and Ohrstrom, if Johnson's performance this spring hadn't done so already. He was reportedly very impressive, running sharp routes and showing good hands in practices and scrimmages before being knocked out with a minor injury.

Smith was a nice surprise, looking good in the spring game and catching a touchdown pass. Wright is at the top of the depth chart right now due to his size, seniority and willingness to block, but still has his struggles. Garza is already an impressive guy in terms of passing the eye test, but we don't know much more than that yet.

The Aggies should have talent to choose from at tight end this summer, but will go in with a lot of questions to answer.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}