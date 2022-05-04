Post-spring review: TE

That things are wide open going into the summer. Cupp's sudden departure moved up the timetable for Johnson, Green and Ohrstrom, if Johnson's performance this spring hadn't done so already. He was reportedly very impressive, running sharp routes and showing good hands in practices and scrimmages before being knocked out with a minor injury.

Smith was a nice surprise, looking good in the spring game and catching a touchdown pass. Wright is at the top of the depth chart right now due to his size, seniority and willingness to block, but still has his struggles. Garza is already an impressive guy in terms of passing the eye test, but we don't know much more than that yet.

The Aggies should have talent to choose from at tight end this summer, but will go in with a lot of questions to answer.