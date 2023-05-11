• Bobby Petrino seems to like the idea of having Jake Johnson and Donovan Green on the field together. A&M's two best pass-catching tight ends saw a fair amount of work at the same time this spring, which makes sense. Both are fast for their size and have good hands, making them assets in the passing game. With A&M still short at receiver, their skill sets could be put to a lot of use.

• Theo Ohrstrom is coming along. The redshirt from Sweden got plenty of work this spring as the third tight end, and his advancement from last year was obvious. He's got a longer development curve than most players due to his limited experience, but he showed off good hands and improved route running this spring.

• Don't count out Fernando Garza. Though he's likely a blocking tight end primarily, he had a couple of very nice catches in the spring game. He's bigger than most of A&M's tight ends (6-foot-6, 255 pounds), but can still get open.

• The Aggies should use quite a few tight ends. Green and Johnson will be out there a lot due to their pass-catching abilities, but Wright, Garza and Ohrstrom will likely find fits as well.