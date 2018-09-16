Postgame thoughts
After a blah first half, the Aggies turned it on in the second half to demolish Louisiana-Monroe 48-10.
Offense
After a lackluster first half, things seemed to operate a little more smoothly after halftime. But there's still a lot of work to do if they're going to hang with Alabama.
There's not much doubt that the Aggies wanted to establish the run, and they did it. ULM came in giving up just 65 yards a game on the ground and A&M beat that on the first offensive possession on the way to racking up 281 yards on 45 carries. Trayveon WIlliams had 128 yards on 22 carries and had some really nice runs. Jashaun Corbin averaged 6.4 YPC on his carries at the end and really showed some serious burst.
Kellen Mond showed a little bit of everything tonight. He was 16-24 for 210 yards and 1 TD, even though he had 3 other ones called back. He also carried the ball for 67 yards and a score, and even threw a few blocks in run support. He continues make good decisions and has become extremely impressive in how he moves around in the pocket in order to buy himself more time instead of taking off.
The most interesting parts of the game came in the second half, as receivers who hadn't been much of a part of the offense became heavily involved. Roshauud Paul had four catches and Hezekiah Jones had a couple, which definitely does not hurt in terms of giving Alabama something to think about Jhamon Ausbon had some nice catches in heavy traffic, and Quartney Davis continue to evolve. Sternberger was outstanding in the passing game, catching three TDs (only one of which ended up on the stat sheet).
The biggest issues were obvious: the play of the offensive line and sloppy execution, especially in the first half. The Aggies were only penalized 5 times for 55 yards, but it seemed like a lot more than that and all of them came in critical situations. They had three touchdowns wiped off the board due to holds, and Sternberger was responsible for a couple of those. He also got away with a couple of others that were obvious. But the tackles, especially, had bad nights. Dan Moore had a huge amount of trouble with Cortez Sisco, who just beat him with pure speed. If Moore is having trouble with ULM's blitzing linebackers, Alabama is going to be a nightmare. Carson Green wasn't a whole lot better, dealing with the same issues and basically pantsing Sam Miller on what would have been a touchdown for A&M.
After halftime, the Aggies played a much more disciplined brand of football, came off the ball with more assertiveness and just overwhelmed ULM. But the first 30 minutes weren't so hot. They've got to put together a full game, and get their tackles some help, if they're going to win in the SEC. But, it should be noted they scored on 7 of their 9 possessions and went over 500 total yards of offense. That's a big positive.
Defense
The difference between the two halves was even more pronounced for the defense. After giving up 261 yards in the first half, they held ULM to 67 in the second half. The biggest difference, by far, was execution. They were in the right place at the right time in many cases in the first half and didn't finish plays. In the second half, they hit on all cylinders.
ULM ran for 103 total yards, 13 in the second half. Of course, they were losing and had to throw, but it wasn't like they quit on the run; they still ran it 11 times. It's just that things that worked in the first half didn't work in the second. ULM did a great job of using misdirection, both with jet sweeps and quarterback runs, to their advantage in the first 30 minutes. They also had a couple of big runs up the middle, where A&M just did a terrible job of tackling. After halftime, ULM tried the same plays and got nowhere. Jimbo Fisher described it best when he said they started setting the edge, and that's the case. When the Warhawks tried to get outside, multiple Aggies were waiting for them. They made very good adjustments at halftime.
A&M got some nice play up front. Landis Durham had a lot of pressure, had four tackles and a sack; Tyree Johnson played a lot and held up well, with 2.5 tackles and .5 TFL. Otaro Alaka missed some tackles in the first half, but his run fits after halftime were superb. Daylon Mack and Justin Madubuike also took it to another level after halftime.
The big concern, as it has been, remains the secondary. Charles Oliver had a better game tonight, but still continues to not wrap up on tackles and go for the kill shot. If he tries that next week, Alabama's going the distance. Debione Renfro and Donovan Wilson both struggled in pass coverage in the first half tonight, getting burned badly by Marcus Green. Derrick Tucker led the team in tackles and was at his best when he was up closer to the line of scrimmage, but still got caught out of position a few times. Larry Pryor ended up playing a good bit with Keldrick Carper out and made the first interception of the year.
Like last week's fourth quarter, this defense came out and showed what they're capable of doing for a good period of time. They were also sloppy and missed a lot of tackles. They've got to fix that fast. A&M's second half defense will win a lot of games, but the really good teams don't need to be yelled at at halftime to really perform.
Special teams
When you lose an All-SEC kicker like Daniel LaCamera, you're supposed to see a dropoff. A&M definitely did not. Seth Small came in and kicked like a senior, pounding field goals from 40 and 36 yards. The ball jumps off his leg like it's shot out of a cannon. He's very impressive.
Daylon Mack got the block on the field goal and he wasn't even supposed to put his hand up, but he did, and Tyrel Dodson did a real nice job being in the right place, grabbing the ball smoothly and going to the house.
One thing that is getting overlooked is kick coverage. A&M has been outstanding in that department, and they were again tonight. Brian Johnson showed his speed, cutting down a ULM returner at the 16. If you're getting a kickoff from A&M, you're probably better suited taking a knee and starting at the 25.