After a lackluster first half, things seemed to operate a little more smoothly after halftime. But there's still a lot of work to do if they're going to hang with Alabama.

There's not much doubt that the Aggies wanted to establish the run, and they did it. ULM came in giving up just 65 yards a game on the ground and A&M beat that on the first offensive possession on the way to racking up 281 yards on 45 carries. Trayveon WIlliams had 128 yards on 22 carries and had some really nice runs. Jashaun Corbin averaged 6.4 YPC on his carries at the end and really showed some serious burst.

Kellen Mond showed a little bit of everything tonight. He was 16-24 for 210 yards and 1 TD, even though he had 3 other ones called back. He also carried the ball for 67 yards and a score, and even threw a few blocks in run support. He continues make good decisions and has become extremely impressive in how he moves around in the pocket in order to buy himself more time instead of taking off.

The most interesting parts of the game came in the second half, as receivers who hadn't been much of a part of the offense became heavily involved. Roshauud Paul had four catches and Hezekiah Jones had a couple, which definitely does not hurt in terms of giving Alabama something to think about Jhamon Ausbon had some nice catches in heavy traffic, and Quartney Davis continue to evolve. Sternberger was outstanding in the passing game, catching three TDs (only one of which ended up on the stat sheet).

The biggest issues were obvious: the play of the offensive line and sloppy execution, especially in the first half. The Aggies were only penalized 5 times for 55 yards, but it seemed like a lot more than that and all of them came in critical situations. They had three touchdowns wiped off the board due to holds, and Sternberger was responsible for a couple of those. He also got away with a couple of others that were obvious. But the tackles, especially, had bad nights. Dan Moore had a huge amount of trouble with Cortez Sisco, who just beat him with pure speed. If Moore is having trouble with ULM's blitzing linebackers, Alabama is going to be a nightmare. Carson Green wasn't a whole lot better, dealing with the same issues and basically pantsing Sam Miller on what would have been a touchdown for A&M.

After halftime, the Aggies played a much more disciplined brand of football, came off the ball with more assertiveness and just overwhelmed ULM. But the first 30 minutes weren't so hot. They've got to put together a full game, and get their tackles some help, if they're going to win in the SEC. But, it should be noted they scored on 7 of their 9 possessions and went over 500 total yards of offense. That's a big positive.