In his first season at A&M, Williams was named the SEC Coach of the Year by the Associated Press, topping Kentucky’s John Calipari and Auburn’s Bruce Pearl for the award. Williams drew praise for his work in turning around an undermanned Aggie program which had a losing record overall and went 6-12 in conference under former coach Billy Kennedy last season. After a slow start, the Aggies won five of their last seven conference games to finish 16-14 overall and 10-8 in conference, good enough for the seventh seed in the SEC Tournament.

Calipari was named SEC Coach of the Year by the league’s coaches, and no Aggie players made the All-SEC teams as voted on by the AP or the coaches.

The Aggies will play 10th-seeded Missouri, a team it beat twice, Thursday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.