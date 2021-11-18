Prairie View's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
AggieYell.com's look at the matchup between No. 16 Texas A&M (7-3, 4-3 SEC) and Prairie View (7-2, 6-1 SWAC) continues with a look at the Panther offense against the Aggie defense.
The scene
Time: 11 a.m. central time, Saturday, Nov. 20
Location: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
TV: SEC Network+
Weather: Sunny, with temperatures rising from the 60s to the mid-70s during the game
Prairie View depth chart
QB: #1, Jawon Pass; Gr.; 6-4, 228
#14, Trazon Connley; RS-So.; 6-2, 187
'RB: #6, Lydemian Brooks; Gr.; 5-8, 165
#7, Kristian Mosely; Jr.; 5-10, 174
WR: #10, Trejon Spiller; Fr.; 6-3, 180
#3, John Williams; Gr.; 5-9, 165
WR: #0, Tony Mullins; Sr.; 5-9, 175
#86, Ty Holden; So.; 6, 180
WR: #88, Donovan White; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 230
#83, Derrick Richardson; So.; 6-5, 240
WR: #8, Evan Fairs; Gr.; 6-2, 180
TE: #87, Colbey Washington; So.; 5-11, 170
#17, Reggie King; Fr.; 5-11, 185
LT: #63, Gary Walton; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 265
#72, Jaden Steele; Fr.; 6-5, 260
LG:#71, Kolbi Lewis; Jr.; 6-3, 310
#79, Allen Jones, Jr.; So.; 6-6, 360
C: #70, Danny Garza; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 280
#62, Nicholas Wiseman; Sr.; 6-3, 301
LG: #60, Arrington Taylor; So.; 6-5, 340
#68, Jordan Johnson; Jr.; 6-4, 320
LT:#67, Chans Jones, Jr.; Jr.; 6-2, 310
#76, Luis Chavvaria; Fr.; 6-3, 301
Texas A&M depth chart
DE: #3, Tyree Johnson; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 240
#18, Donnell Harris; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 220
#37, Jahzion Harris; Fr.; 6-3, 220
DT: #8, DeMarvin Leal; Jr; 6-4, 290
#35, McKinnley Jackson; So.; 6-2, 325
#6, Adarious Jones; RS-So.; 6-4, 315 OR
#93, Dallas Walker; RS-Fr.; 6-3, 325
DT: #92, Jayden Peevy; Sr.; 6-6, 310
#34, Isaiah Raikes; So.; 6-1, 330
#5, Shemar Turner; Fr.; 6-4, 285
DE: #2, Micheal Clemons; RS-Sr.; 6-5, 270
#10, Fadil Diggs; RS-Fr.; 6-5, 260
WLB: #1, Aaron Hansford; RS-Sr.; 6-3, 240
#45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 215 OR
#24, Chris Russell, Jr.; 6-2, 240
MLB: #32, Andre White; Jr.; 6-3, 225
#45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-Fr. OR
#23, Tarian Lee; RS-So.; 6-2, 245
CB# 7, Tyreek Chappell; Fr.; 5-11, 185
#11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200
CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; So.; 6-2, 205;
#31, Dreyden Norwood; Fr.; 6, 180
S: #9, Leon O’Neal; Sr.; 6-1, 210
#13, Brian Williams; Jr.; 6-1, 215
S: #26 Demani Richardson, Jr.; 6-1. 215
#14, Keldrick Carper; Gr.; 6-2, 200,
#20, Jardin Gilbert; Fr.; 6-1, 185
Nickel: #27, Antonio Johnson; So.; 6-3, 200
#4 Erick Young, Jr.; 6-1, 205
#11, Deuce Harmon; Fr.; 5-10, 200
Prairie View statistical leaders
Rushing: Stewart, 92 carries, 505 yards (5.7 YPC) 4 TD
Brooks, 80 carries, 458 yards (5.7 YPC), 5 TD
Passing: Pass, 177-277 (63.9%), 2,327 yards, 16 TD, 7 INT
Receiving: Mullins, 36 catches, 447 yards (12.4 YPC), 2 TD
Howard, 15 catches, 365 yards (24.3 YPC), 4 TD
Brooks, 25 catches, 233 yards (9.3 YPC)
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Hansford, 73
Antonio Johnson, 69
Richardson, 56
Tackles for loss: Leal, 10.5
Tyree Johnson, 8
Three players with 7.5
Sacks: Tyree Johnson, 8
Leal, 6.5
Clemons, 3.5
Interceptions: O'Neal and Jones, 2
Six players with 1
Forced fumbles: Five players with 1
Fumble recoveries: Four players with 1
Head-to-head
|Column 1
|Column 2
|Column 3
|
Total offense/defense
|
423.4 YPG (25th FCS)
|
336.4 YPG (27th FBS)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
28.9 PPG (45th)
|
16.1 PPG (4th)
|
Rushing offense/defense
|
173.2 YPG (31st)
|
136.5 YPG (52nd)
|
Passing offense/defense
|
250.2 YPG (28th)
|
199.9 YPG (30th)
|
Third down conversion percentage/conversion defense
|
39.4% (54th)
|
32.7% (18th)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/Red zone defense
|
73.5% (93rd)
|
70% (10th)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
4.22/game (18th)
|
5.9/game (52nd)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
9 (7th)
|
29 (25th)
|
Time of possession
|
30:54 (47th)
|
29:27 (79th)
|
Turnovers/turnovers forced
|
16 (75th)
|
15 (46th)
|
Turnover +/-
|
-4 (99th)
|
+1 (60th)
What Prairie View wants to do
Grind you on the ground with the RPO game and then hit you deep with the pass.
The Panthers like to go up-tempo and use a lot of four-receiver sets. But their interior line is huge for the SWAC, and that's where they like to run. They run a lot of dive plays off the RPO, using Stewart and Brooks to go north and south. Their tackles are tiny in comparison to SEC offensive linemen, but the guys inside have some bulk.
Pass, the former Louisville quarterback, has the ability to make plays with his feet in the RPO game, but he's looking to throw and throw it deep. There aren't many short routes in the Prairie View playbook, as evidenced by their yards per catch averages. The line has done a great job protecting Pass, as he's only been sacked 9 times all season. In the loss to Alcorn State last weekend, Pass was able to fake the RPO handoff, then roll out to his left and then throw deep without anyone getting within five yards of him. That's how much time he's been provided.
The receivers utilize wide splits and run a ton of go routes. There are some to the deep middle as well, but they like to take it straight up the field. When you have guys averaging 25 yards a catch, you can tell they've had some success with it.
But if the Panthers get behind the sticks, they're in trouble. They've been much less effective in longer down and distance situations where the RPO no longer confuses the defense. So if they're in 2nd and 3rd and long and Pass is definitely throwing, they've gambled and turned the ball over. That's a situation they'll likely be faced with Saturday.
What A&M wants to do
This is normally entitled "how the defense may counter", but that's not the case here. The Aggies want to impose their will on the Panthers early and end their home slate with a flourish.
Even though they gave up a ton of yards in the first half against Ole Miss, the Aggie defense kept the most explosive offense out of the end zone and essentially shut them down in the second half. They've played excellent football the last seven games and this is the last home game for a bunch of players: Jayden Peevy, Aaron Hansford, Leon O'Neal, Micheal Clemons and DeMarvin Leal, to name a few. They want to end this season on a high note.
A&M is likely going to attack the line of scrimmage as they have in recent weeks to shut down the run and then get Pass in a situation where he has to throw. If that's the case, then the Aggies will bring multiple looks and see if they can get him to start scrambling and throw on the move. That may mean some single coverages, but they could also roll the safeties over and assist on a receiver or two. But the goal is going to be consistent physical application of pressure by the front seven against both the run and the pass. They want to get into the backfield, make life difficult for Pass and the backs and get off the field quickly.