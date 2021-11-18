Prairie View's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense

Grind you on the ground with the RPO game and then hit you deep with the pass.

The Panthers like to go up-tempo and use a lot of four-receiver sets. But their interior line is huge for the SWAC, and that's where they like to run. They run a lot of dive plays off the RPO, using Stewart and Brooks to go north and south. Their tackles are tiny in comparison to SEC offensive linemen, but the guys inside have some bulk.

Pass, the former Louisville quarterback, has the ability to make plays with his feet in the RPO game, but he's looking to throw and throw it deep. There aren't many short routes in the Prairie View playbook, as evidenced by their yards per catch averages. The line has done a great job protecting Pass, as he's only been sacked 9 times all season. In the loss to Alcorn State last weekend, Pass was able to fake the RPO handoff, then roll out to his left and then throw deep without anyone getting within five yards of him. That's how much time he's been provided.

The receivers utilize wide splits and run a ton of go routes. There are some to the deep middle as well, but they like to take it straight up the field. When you have guys averaging 25 yards a catch, you can tell they've had some success with it.

But if the Panthers get behind the sticks, they're in trouble. They've been much less effective in longer down and distance situations where the RPO no longer confuses the defense. So if they're in 2nd and 3rd and long and Pass is definitely throwing, they've gambled and turned the ball over. That's a situation they'll likely be faced with Saturday.