Here's a look at the matchup between Texas A&M and No. 5 LSU tonigth at Kyle Field:

Can Devon Achane get to 1,000 yards?

Texas A&M projected depth chart (offense)

QB: #15, Conner Weigman; Fr.; 6-2, 215 #13, Haynes King; RS-So.; 6-3, 205 RB: #6, Devon Achane; Jr.; 5-9, 185 #22, Le’Veon Moss; Fr.; 5-11, 200 FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; RS-Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 230 TE: #18, Donovan Green; Fr.; 6-4, 235 #42, Max Wright; RS-Sr.; 6-4, 255 WR: #1, Evan Stewart; Fr.; 5-11, 170 #9, Noah Thomas; Fr.; 6-5, 195 SLOT:#7, Moose Muhammad; RS-So.; 6-1, 195 #2, Chase Lane; RS-Jr.; 6, 195 WR: #3, Devin Price; Jr.; 6-3, 200 #5, Jalen Preston; RS-Sr.; 6-2, 220



LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 320 #78, Dametrious Crownover; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 300 LG: #75, Kam Dewberry; Fr.; 6-4, 330 #54, Mark Nabou; Fr.; 6-4, 345 C: #77 Matthew Wykoff; RS-Fr.; 6-6, 330 #68, Remington Strickland; RS-Fr.; 6-4, 300 RG: #64, Layden Robinson; RS-Jr.; 6-4, 330 #70, Josh Bankhead; RS-So.; 6-5, 305 RT: #76, Deuce Fatheree; So.; 6-8, 325 #55, Hunter Erb; Fr.; 6-6, 330

Texas A&M projected depth chart (defense)

DE: #4, Shemar Stewart; Fr.; 6-4, 285 #92, Malick Sylla; Fr.; 6-5, 230 DT:#35, McKinnley Jackson; Jr.; 6-2, 325 #15, Albert Regis; RS-Fr.; 6-1, 320 DT:#88, Walter Nolen; Fr.; 6-4, 325 #34, Isaiah Raikes; Jr.; 6-1, 325 DE: #5, Shemar Turner; So.; 6-4, 300 #18, LT Overton; Fr.; 6-5, 280

LB: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; RS-So.; 6-3, 225 #40, Martrell Harris, Fr.; 6-2, 225 LB: #24, Chris Russell Jr.; Sr.; 6-2, 235 #32, Andre White; Sr.; 6-3, 235 NICKEL: #27, Antonio Johnson; Jr.; 6-3, 195 #33, Jarred Kerr; Fr.; 5-11, 175

CB: #17, Jaylon Jones; Jr.; 6-2, 205 #18, Marquis Groves-Killebrew; Fr.; 6, 180 S: #26, Demani Richardson; Sr.; 6-1, 210 #1, Bryce Anderson; Fr.; 5-11, 195 S: #20, Jardin Gilbert; So.; 6-1, 185 #14, Jacoby Mathews; Fr.; 6-1, 205 CB: #7, Tyreek Chappell; So.; 5-11, 185 #3, Smoke Bouie; Fr.; 5-11, 180

LSU depth chart (offense)

QB: #5, Jayden Daniels; Jr.-TR.; 6-3, 200 #13 Garrett Nussmeier; RS-Fr.; 6-2, 194 RB: #27, Josh Williams; Jr.; 5-9, 200 #4, John Emery Jr.; Sr.; 5-11, 220 TE: #86, Mason Taylor; Fr.; 6-5, 245 #87, Kole Taylor, Jr.; 6-7, 250

WR: #7, Kayshon Boutte; Jr. 6, 205 #2, Karen Lacey; Jr.-TR.; 6-2, 217 WR: #11, Brian Thomas; So.; 6-4, 201 #10, Jaray Jenkins; Sr.; 6-2, 200 WR: #8, Malik Nabers; So.; 6, 195 #80, Jack Bech; So.; 6-2, 213

LT: #66, Will Campbell; Fr.; 6-6, 325 #75, Anthony Bradford; Jr.; 6-5, 345 LG: #70, Miles Frazier; So.-TR.; 6-6, 323 #72, Garrett Dellinger; So.; 6-5, 320 C: #69, Charles Turner; Jr.; 6-4, 295 #77, Marlon Martinez; Jr.; 6-4, 330 RG: #75, Anthony Bradford; Jr.; 6-5, 345 #52, Tre’Mond Shorts; Sr.-TR.; 6-5, 340 RT: #50, Emery Jones Jr.; Fr.; 6-6, 335 #61, Cameron Wire; Jr.; 6-6, 307

LSU depth chart (defense)

JACK: #18, BJ Ojulari; Jr.; 6-3, 250 #6, Mike Jones Jr.; Jr.; 6-1, 230 DT: #92, Mekhi Wingo; So.-TR.; 6, 295 #95, Tygee Hill; Fr.; 6-3, 300 DT: #99, Jaquelin Roy; Jr.; 6-4, 315 #90, Jacobian Guillory; So.; 6-2, 315 DE: #11, Ali Gaye; RS-Sr.; 6-6, 265 #35, Sai’vion Jones; So.; 6-6, 250

LB: #23, Micah Baskerville; RS-Sr.; 6-1, 228 #33, West Weeks; So.; 6-2, 238 LB: #30, Greg Penn; So.; 6-2, 238 #32 DeMario Tolan; Fr.; 6-2, 222 LB: #40, Harold Perkins Jr.; Fr.; 6-2, 220 #32 DeMario Tolan; Fr.; 6-2, 222

NICKEL: #5, Jay Ward; Sr.; 6-2, 188 #15, Sage Ryan; RS-Fr.; 5-11, 203 CB: Jarrick Bernard-Converse; Sr.-TR.; 6-1, 205 #22, Colby Richardson; Sr.-TR.; 6-1, 190 S: #3, Greg Brooks Jr.; Sr.-TR.; 5-10, 187 #15, Sage Ryan; RS-Fr.; 5-11, 203 S: #28, Major Burns; So.; 6-2, 187 #13, Joe Foucha; Sr.-TR.; 5-11, 208 CB: #2, Mekhi Garner; Jr.-TR.; 6-2, 217 #24, Jarrick Bernard-Converse; Sr.-TR.; 6-1, 205

Texas A&M statistical leaders

Rushing: Achane, 158 carries, 887 yards (5.6 YPC), 6 TD Amari Daniels, 32 carries, 161 yards (5 YPC) Moss, 27 carries, 114 yards (4.2 YPC), 1 TD Passing: King, 104-187 (55.6%), 1,220 yards, 7 TD, 6 INT Weigman, 61-114 (53.5%), 741 yards, 6 TD Receiving: Stewart, 49 catches, 607 yards (12.4 YPC), 2 TD Muhammad, 33 catches, 516 yards (15.6 YPC), 3 TD Ainias Smith, 15 catches, 291 yards (19.4 YPC), 2 TD Tackles: Russell, 64 Richardson, 63 Johnson, 61 Tackles for loss: Russell, Cooper and Jackson, 7 each Sacks: Fadil Diggs, 3 Russell, 2.5 Jackson and Harris, 2 Interceptions: Gilbert, 2 Richardson and Cooper, 1 Forced Fumbles: Diggs, 3 Richardson and Johnson, 2 Fumble recoveries: Russell and Anderson, 2 Six players with 1

LSU statistical leaders

Rushing: Daniels, 162 carries, 740 yards (4.6 YPC), 1 TD Williams, 91 carries, 477 yards (5.2 YPC), 6 TD Passing: Daniels, 217-312 (69.5%), 2,377 yards, 15 TD, 2 INT Nussmeier; 25-41, 325 yards, 1 TD, 2 INT Receiving: Nabers, 51 catches, 657 yards (12.9 YPC), 1 TD Boutte, 38 catches, 388 yards (10.2 YPC), 1 TD Jenkins, 23 catches, 321 yards (14 YPC), 5 TD Tackles: Baskerville, 66 Penn, 58 Perkins, 57 Tackles for loss: Perkins, 9 Ojulari, 7.5 Three players with 5 Sacks: Perkins, 6.5 Ojulari, 5.5 Jones, 3.5 Interceptions: Six players with 1 Forced fumbles: Ryan, Gaye and Perkins, 2

Things LSU does well

They run the ball: They’re 33rd in the nation running the football. Daniels is particularly efficient keeping the chains moving with his feet. They stop the run: They’re 41st nationally in this category. They convert 3rd downs: They’re 11th overall in converting 3rd downs, at nearly 50%. This could be the biggest problem A&M has. They keep turnovers at a minimum: They’ve turned the ball over just 14 times this year.

Areas where LSU struggles

Their offensive line is brutal: They’re 125th in the nation in sacks allowed and 86th in tackles for loss allowed. And that’s with a mobile quarterback. They don’t force turnovers: They’ve got 16 on the year, and only 6 INTs. That’s still more than A&M, but not real hot. Their special teams are awful: Their kickoff and punt return defenses are both well into the 100s nationally. If they don’t kick away from Achane and Muhammad, that could be an issue.

5 Aggies to watch

RB Devon Achane. Assuming he plays (and I am assuming he plays), he needs 113 yards to get to 1,000 for the season. Considering how rough a start he had and that he’s been banged up for several weeks, this would be an absolutely remarkable accomplishment. QB Conner Weigman. In his only home SEC start, Weigman threw for 388 yards. Last week, he showed what he can do with his legs. Can he put it all together in a big night tonight? CB Jaylon Jones. He’ll likely get Kayshon Boutte a lot, and Boutte is still considered a potential first rounder. If Jones can put the clamps on him, his draft stock, which is already on a rapid move up, will skyrocket. Nickel Antonio Johnson. He has played like a man possessed since returning from injury. Can he have a big showing in what could be his final game as an Aggie? He’ll have to be involved in all elements, including spying Daniels. Tight end Donovan Green. Last week, Green became more involved with the offense, running more and different routes. If he breaks loose tonight, his athleticism will cause problems.

5 Tigers to watch

QB Jayden Daniels. I wasn’t a fan of him at ASU and his stats bore me out. You can’t complain about much this season — he’s thrown for 15 TD and just 2 interceptions and leads LSU in rushing. He’s the kind of quarterback that gives A&M fits, and if they don’t adjust, he’ll run all night. RB Justin Williams. You could pick a bunch of backs here, because they’re all going to get the ball. LSU knows that A&M struggles against the run and they’ll try to exploit that fact. LB Harold Perkins. It’s sickening to even write this, but the truth his that he’s been the best defensive player in the SEC since midseason. He’s been an absolute force in all parts of the game, and he’ll be gunning for Achane and Weigman tonight. DE BJ Ojulari. A&M LT Trey Zuhn is playing on one leg. He’s had trouble with speed rushers all season. Voila! He gets one of the best in the business tonight. WR Kayshon Boutte. Jaray Jenkins has by far the superior numbers, but when it’s time for a big catch, LSU looks for #7. No reason they won’t try to do the same tonight.

