The Aggies want to show some balance and run effectively with Moss, Daniels and Owens, but also want to show some aggression in the passing game. In last year's season opener, the Aggies beat Sam Houston 31-0 but struggled terribly up front. This time around, they want to be able to dominate in all areas. If they can't, they've got problems.

Get off to a solid start with the new offensive scheme. Many of the same players are back from last year, but the playcalls will be different with Bobby Petrino calling the shots. We should see a lot of different formations, more motion and more substitutions on offense than we've seen in recent years.

Honestly, the Lobos and Aggies may be in similar situations in that they're not particularly worried about playing each other, but using this game as a testing ground to prepare for future opponents. But unlike A&M, which returns nearly all of its production from last year, New Mexico returns virtually none of its major producers on defense.

They return one player with a sack, and he had one. They didn't recover a fumble at all last year. The only have one returning player with an interception. You get the idea. This is why A&M coach Jimbo Fisher mentioned in his Monday press conference how teams can change in a major way from one year to the next thanks to the portal.

So UNM needs to find out 1) whether the new guys can play and 2) whether they can play in their scheme. The Lobos, as Jimbo also pointed out, are an aggressive defense that does a lot of different things.

"This bunch will twist, blitz, come from every angle known to man. They do a great job up front with their packages of creating and really challenging the offensive line," he said Monday.

So UNM will attack. For a 2-10 team, that worked out fairly well for them: they were 28th nationally in third down conversion defense and 45th in scoring defense. That was then. Now, they have to figure out if they can do the same things with almost entirely new personnel.