Preview: A&M's offense vs. New Mexico's defense
AggieYell.com's look at the opening weekend matchup between No. 23 Texas A&M and New Mexico begins with a breakdown of the Aggie offense against the Lobos defense.
When, where, weather and TV
When: 6 p.m. central time Saturday
Where: Kyle Field
Weather: Extremely hot, with temperatures around 100 at kickoff
TV: ESPN
Texas A&M projected two-deep (spread base)
QB: #15, Conner Weigman; 6-3, 215; So.
#14, Max Johnson; 6-6, 230; RS-So.
RB: #8, Le’Veon Moss; 6, 210; So.
#4, Amari Daniels; 5-9, 205; Jr. OR #2, Rueben Owens; 6, 200; Fr.
FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; 6-3, 235; Gr.
#32, Jerry Johnson III; 6-1, 235; Gr.
TE: #19, Jake Johnson; 6-6, 240; So.
#42, Max Wright; 6-4, 240; Gr. OR #17, Theo Ohrstrom; 6-6, 250; RS-Fr.
WR (X): #1, Evan Stewart; 6, 185; So.
#0, Ainias Smith; 5-10, 200; Gr.
WR (SLOT): #7, Moose Muhammad; 6-1, 205, RS-Jr.
#13, Micah Tease; 6, 180; Fr.
WR (Z): #3, Noah Thomas; 6-6, 200; So.
#9, Jahdae Walker; 6-4, 210; Jr.-TR.
LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; 6-7, 315; RS-So.
#76, Deuce Fatheree; 6-8, 315; Jr.;
LG: #75, Kam Dewberry; 6-4, 330; So.;
#66, Jordan Spasojevic-Moko; 6-6, 325; RS-Jr.
C: #61, Bryce Foster; 6-5, 330; RS-So.
#54, Mark Nabou; 6-4, 325; RS-Fr.
RG: #64, Layden Robinson; 6-4, 315; Gr.
#67, T.J. Shanahan; 6-4, 315; Fr.
RT: #71, Chase Bisontis; 6-6, 320; Fr.
#78, Dametrious Crownover; 6-7, 315; RS-So.
New Mexico two-deep (3-3-5 base)
LE: #99, Gabriel Lopez; 6-3, 240; Jr.-TR.
#97, Hunter Rapolla; 6-3, 251; Jr.-TR.
NT: #90, Tyler Kiehne; 6-3, 277; So.
#66, Tavien Ford, Jr.; 6-3, 282; Jr.
RE: #45, Kyler Drake; 6-4, 279; RS-Jr.
#93, Destin Gainer, 6-3, 235; RS-Jr.
LLB: #16, Dimitri Johnson; 6-3, 231; Jr.-TR.
#50, Ja’Shon Lowery; 6-5, 214; RS-Jr.
MLB: #18, Alec Marenco; 6-3, 229; Jr. OR #30, Ray Leutele; 5-11, 231; Sr.
RLB: #36, Syaire Riley; 6, 254; Sr.
#21, Mihalis Santorineos; 6-2, 234; So.
LCB: #2, Zach Morris; 6-1, 190; So.
#6, Marvin Covington; 5-11, 186; So.-TR.
LWOLF: #22, Christian Ellis; 6-1, 208; So.
#5, Jermarius Lewis; 5-11, 186; So.
LOBO: #7, Tavian Combs; 6-2, 203; RS-Jr.
#11, Derrick Moore; 6-3, 199; Fr.
RWOLF: #9, Noa Pola-Gates; 6, 180; Sr.-TR.
RCB: #8, Donte Martin; 5-10, 193; RS-Sr.
#13, Bryson Taylor; 6-2, 176; So.
Injuries
Texas A&M: Tight end Donovan Green (torn ACL) is out for the year.
New Mexico: No injuries reported
Texas A&M returning offensive leaders
Rushing: Daniels, 36 carries, 200 yards
Moss, 27 carries, 114 yards, 1 TD
Passing: Weigman, 73-132, 896 yards, 8 TD, 0 INT
Johnson, 43-71, 517 yards, 3 TD, 0 INT
Receiving: Stewart, 53 catches, 649 yards, 2 TD
Muhammad, 38 catches, 610 yards, 4 TD
Smith, 15 catches, 291 yards, 2 TD
New Mexico returning defensive leaders
Tackles: Riley, 36
Martin, 28
Morenco, 26
Tackles for loss: Drake and Riley, 3
Morris, 1.5
Sacks: Leutele, 1
Interceptions: Martin, 1
Forced fumbles: Morris, 1
What the Aggies want to do
Get off to a solid start with the new offensive scheme. Many of the same players are back from last year, but the playcalls will be different with Bobby Petrino calling the shots. We should see a lot of different formations, more motion and more substitutions on offense than we've seen in recent years.
The Aggies want to show some balance and run effectively with Moss, Daniels and Owens, but also want to show some aggression in the passing game. In last year's season opener, the Aggies beat Sam Houston 31-0 but struggled terribly up front. This time around, they want to be able to dominate in all areas. If they can't, they've got problems.
How New Mexico may counter
Honestly, the Lobos and Aggies may be in similar situations in that they're not particularly worried about playing each other, but using this game as a testing ground to prepare for future opponents. But unlike A&M, which returns nearly all of its production from last year, New Mexico returns virtually none of its major producers on defense.
They return one player with a sack, and he had one. They didn't recover a fumble at all last year. The only have one returning player with an interception. You get the idea. This is why A&M coach Jimbo Fisher mentioned in his Monday press conference how teams can change in a major way from one year to the next thanks to the portal.
So UNM needs to find out 1) whether the new guys can play and 2) whether they can play in their scheme. The Lobos, as Jimbo also pointed out, are an aggressive defense that does a lot of different things.
"This bunch will twist, blitz, come from every angle known to man. They do a great job up front with their packages of creating and really challenging the offensive line," he said Monday.
So UNM will attack. For a 2-10 team, that worked out fairly well for them: they were 28th nationally in third down conversion defense and 45th in scoring defense. That was then. Now, they have to figure out if they can do the same things with almost entirely new personnel.