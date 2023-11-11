Texas A&M: S Jardin Gilbert (shoulder) and CB Tony Grimes (back) are out for the year. CBs Tyreek Chappell (neck) and Deuce Harmon (undisclosed) are probable.

Find a way to score some points. In their last four games, the Bulldogs have averaged 10 points a game. In their 31-24 win over Arizona, they scored three times on short fields after two interceptions and a fumble. If Rogers and Marks don't play, then the challenges become greater -- but Rogers has not had a good season when he has played.

If Wright plays, then the offense will definitely be run-heavy, with a lot of RPO looks. If Rogers plays, they'll likely throw more and take some shots down the field at the Aggies' defensive weakness. Griffin has been the top target for the Bulldogs and he should be the guy A&M watches when the Bulldogs take their shots.

Assuming Rogers plays, the State offensive line has to keep him upright. He's nursing a shoulder injury and has already been sacked 14 times. The Bulldogs have given up 20 sacks total.

Odds are the Bulldogs will be looking for a few big plays here and there to get their points. Long drives and third down conversions have not been their specialty in 2023. Few things have.