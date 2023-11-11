Preview: Mississippi State offense vs. Texas A&M defense
AggieYell.com's preview of the matchup between Texas A&M (5-4, 3-3 SEC) and Mississippi State (4-5, 1-5 SEC) continues with a look at the Bulldogs offense against the Aggie defense.
Mississippi State two-deep
QB: #2, Will Rogers; 6-2, 215; Sr. OR #14, Mike Wright; 6-4, 195; Sr.
RB: #7, Woody Marks; 5-10, 210; Sr.
#23, Seth Davis; 5-7, 185; Fr.
WR (X): #3, Justin Robinson; 6-4, 220; RS-Jr. OR #19, Freddie Roberson; 6-2, 190; RS-Sr.
WR (H): #5, Lideatrick Griffin; 5-10, 180; Sr.
#85, Creed Whittemore; 5-11, 185; Fr.
WR (Z): #1, Zavion Thomas; 5-11, 190; So.
#11, Jaden Walley; 6, 195; Sr.
LT: #69, Kwatrivous Johnson; 6-7, 330; Gr.
#75, Percy Lewis; 6-8, 345; Sr.
LG: #66, Nick Jones; 6-3, 300, Sr.
#76, Albert Reese IV; 6-7, 320; RS-So.
C: #57, Cole Smith; 6-3, 305; Gr.
#72, Canon Boone; 6-4, 305; RS-So.
RG: #64, Steven Losoya III; 6-4, 320; RS-Sr.
#52, Grant Jackson; 6-6, 325; RS-Jr.
RT: #58, Kameron Jones; 6-5, 315; Gr.
#67, Leon Bell; 6-8, 325; Jr.
TE: #88, Ryland Goede; 6-6, 260; Gr. OR #98, Malik Ellis; 6-5, 265; Fr.
Texas A&M two-deep
DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; 6-5, 260; RS-Jr.
#18, LT Overton; 6-5, 265; So.
NT: #3, McKinnley Jackson; 6-2, 325; Sr.
#34, Isaiah Raikes; 6-2, 325; RS-Jr.
DT: #0, Walter Nolen; 6-4, 290; So.
#13, DJ Hicks; 6-5, 290; Fr.
DE: #5, Shemar Turner; 6-4, 290; Jr.
#4, Shemar Stewart; 6-6, 285; So.
WILL: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; 6-3, 230; RS-Jr.
#40, Martrell Harris Jr.; 6-2, 220; So.
MIKE: #21, Taurean York; 6, 230; Fr.
#24, Chris Russell Jr.; 6-2, 235; RS-Sr.
NICKEL: #1, Bryce Anderson; 6, 195; So. OR #28, Josh DeBerry; 6-1, 180; Gr.-TR.
CB: #7, Tyreek Chappell; 5-11, 185; Jr.
#16, Sam McCall; 6-1, 185; So.-TR.
SS: #26, Demani Richardson; 6-1, 215; RS-Sr.
#9, Bobby Taylor; 6-1, 185; RS-Fr.
FS: #2, Jacoby Mathews; 6-2, 215; So.
#33, Jarred Kerr; 6, 195; So.
CB: #11, Deuce Harmon; 5-10, 185; RS-So.
#14, Jayvon Thomas; 6, 190; Fr.
Injury update
Mississippi State: QB Will Rogers (shoulder) WR Freddie Roberson (undisclosed) and RB Woody Marks (undisclosed) are questionable.
Texas A&M: S Jardin Gilbert (shoulder) and CB Tony Grimes (back) are out for the year. CBs Tyreek Chappell (neck) and Deuce Harmon (undisclosed) are probable.
Mississippi State statistical leaders
Rushing: Marks, 62 carries, 260 yards (4.2 YPC), 2 TD
Wright, 43 carries, 157 yards (3.7 YPC), 2 TD
Davis, 23 carries, 154 yards (6.7 YPC)
Passing: Rogers, 58-92 (63%), 756 yards, 5 TD, 4 INT
Wright, 35-65 (53.9%), 324 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT
Receiving: Griffin, 26 catches, 440 yards (16.9 YPC), 3 TD
Thomas, 23 catches, 243 yards (10.1 YPC), 1 TD
Robinson, 13 catches, 172 yards (13.2 YPC)
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Cooper, 59
York, 50
Richardson, 46
Tackles for loss: Cooper, 16
Diggs and Turner, 9
Nolen, 7.5
Sacks: Cooper, 7
Turner, 5
Diggs and Nolen, 4
Interceptions: DeBerry, 2
Russell and Anderson, 1
Forced fumbles: Cooper and Turner, 2
Five players with 1
Fumble recoveries: Cooper, Anderson and Jackson, 1
Head-to-head
|Category
|Mississippi State
|Texas A&M
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
335.7 YPG (102nd nationally, 12th SEC)
|
296.9 YPG (14th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
22.7 PPG (98th nationally, 14th SEC)
|
21.6 PPG (37th nationally, 4th SEC)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
143.8 YPG (84th nationally, 8th SEC)
|
100 YPG (14th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
191.9 YPG (104th nationally, 13th SEC)
|
196.9 YPG (28th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
31.6% (119th nationally, 14th SEC)
|
29.7% (14th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
78.1% (99th nationally, 13th SEC)
|
82.6% (62nd nationally, 4th SEC)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
2.22 per game (80th nationally, 7th SEC)
|
3.78 per game (2nd nationally, 1st SEC)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
6.11 per game (84th nationally, 8th SEC)
|
9 per game (1st nationally)
|
Time of possession
|
28:41 (94th nationally, 10th SEC)
|
31:22 (36th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
10 (30th nationally, 8th SEC)
|
7 (122nd nationally, 13th SEC)
|
Turnover +/-
|
Even (62nd nationally, 10th SEC)
|
-4 (99th nationally, 14th SEC)
|
First downs/allowed
|
153 (113th nationally, 14th SEC)
|
140 (6th nationally, 1st SEC
What Mississippi State wants to do
Find a way to score some points. In their last four games, the Bulldogs have averaged 10 points a game. In their 31-24 win over Arizona, they scored three times on short fields after two interceptions and a fumble. If Rogers and Marks don't play, then the challenges become greater -- but Rogers has not had a good season when he has played.
If Wright plays, then the offense will definitely be run-heavy, with a lot of RPO looks. If Rogers plays, they'll likely throw more and take some shots down the field at the Aggies' defensive weakness. Griffin has been the top target for the Bulldogs and he should be the guy A&M watches when the Bulldogs take their shots.
Assuming Rogers plays, the State offensive line has to keep him upright. He's nursing a shoulder injury and has already been sacked 14 times. The Bulldogs have given up 20 sacks total.
Odds are the Bulldogs will be looking for a few big plays here and there to get their points. Long drives and third down conversions have not been their specialty in 2023. Few things have.
How A&M may try to counter
If there's a game that screams "bring pressure", this is it. The Bulldogs offense has struggled mightily and they'll probably hope to run if they can do it and then try to hit the deep ball. A&M needs to do what they do best and control the line of scrimmage. If they can limit the Mississippi State running game, which is a lot more important than in past years, they can come after whichever quarterback is out there for the Bulldogs. If they can keep Mississippi State drives short and help out their own banged up offense, it would be a big positive.