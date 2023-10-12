Preview: Tennessee's offense vs. Texas A&M's defense
AggieYell.com's breakdown of the matchup between Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) and Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) continues with a look at the Volunteers offense against the Aggie defense.
Tennessee two-deep
QB: #7, Joe Milton III; 6-5, 235; RS-Sr.-TR.
#8, Nico Iamaleava; 6-6, 206; Fr.
RB: #0, Jaylen Wright; 5-11; 210 Jr.
#2, Jabari Small; 5-11, 213; Sr. OR #6, Dylan Sampson; 5-11, 190; So.
TE: #87, Jacob Warren; 6-6 253; RS-Sr.
#34, McCallan Castles; 6-5, 252; RS-Sr.
WR: #84, Kaleb Webb; 6-3, 198 RS-Fr. -or- #81, Chas Nimrod; 6-3 196; RS-Fr.
WR: #10, Squirrel White; 5-10, 165; So.
#1, Dont’e Thornton Jr;. 6-5. 214 Jr.
WR: #9, Ramel Keyton; 6-3, 197 RS-Sr.
#84, Kaleb Webb; 6-3, 198; RS-Fr.
LT: #74, John Campbell Jr.; 6-5, 320; RS-Sr.
#54, Gerald Mincey; 6-6, 337; RS-Jr.
LG: #70, Andrej Karic; 6-6, 310; Jr.-TR. -or- #78, Ollie Lane; 6-4 320; RS-Sr.
C: #63, Cooper Mays; 6-3, 305; Sr.
#78, Ollie Lane; 6-4, 320 RS-Sr.
RG: #76, Javontez Spraggins; 6-3, 325; Sr.
#72, Addison Nichols; 6-5, 327; RS-Fr.
RT: #53, Jeremiah Crawford; 6-5, 315; Sr.
#54, Gerald Mincey; 6-6, 337 RS-Jr.
Texas A&M two-deep
DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; 6-5, 260; RS-Jr.
#18, LT Overton; 6-5, 265; So.
NT: #3, McKinnley Jackson; 6-2, 325; Sr.
#34, Isaiah Raikes; 6-2, 325; RS-Jr.
DT: #0, Walter Nolen; 6-4, 290; So.
#17, Albert Regis; 6-2, 325; So.
DE: #5, Shemar Turner; 6-4, 290; Jr.
#4, Shemar Stewart; 6-6, 285; So.
WILL: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; 6-3, 230; RS-Jr.
#40, Martrell Harris Jr.; 6-2, 220; So.
MIKE: #21, Taurean York; 6, 230; Fr.
#24, Chris Russell Jr.; 6-2, 235; RS-Sr.
NICKEL: #1, Bryce Anderson; 6, 195; So.
#25, Dalton Brooks; 6, 195; Fr.
CB: #7, Tyreek Chappell; 5-11, 185; Jr.
#11, Deuce Harmon; 5-10, 185; RS-So.
SS: #26, Demani Richardson; 6-1, 215; RS-Sr.
#9, Bobby Taylor; 6-1, 185; RS-Fr.
FS: #2, Jacoby Mathews; 6-2, 215; So.
#33, Jarred Kerr; 6, 195; So.
CB: #28, Josh DeBerry; 6-1, 180; Gr.-TR.
#14, Jayvon Thomas; 6, 190; Fr.
Injury update
Tennessee: OL Andrej Karic (undisclosed) is questionable; RB DeSean Bishop (ankle) is out.
Texas A&M: S Jardin Gilbert (shoulder) is out.
Tennessee statistical leaders
Rushing: Wright, 61 carries, 435 yards (7.1 YPC), 1 TD
Small, 53 carries, 317 yards (6 YPC), 2 TD
Sampson, 36 carries, 248 yards (6.9 YPC), 6 TD
Passing: Milton, 101-160 (63.1%), 1,164 yards, 9 TD, 3 INT
Iamaleava, 2-5, 11 yards
Receiving: White, 26 catches, 276 yards (10.6 YPC)
Keaton, 14 catches, 230 yards (16.4 YPC), 3 TD
McCoy, 17 catches, 217 yards (12.8 YPC), 1 TD
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Cooper, 41
York, 32
DeBerry and Richardson, 25
Tackles for loss: Cooper, 12
Nolen, 7.5
Turner, 6.5
Sacks: Cooper, 6
Nolen, 4
Turner, 3.5
Interceptions: Three players with 1
Forced fumbles: Turner, 2
Five players with 1
Fumble recoveries: Anderson and Cooper, 1
Head-to-head
|Category
|Tennessee
|Texas A&M
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
465 YPG (22nd nationally, 5th SEC)
|
268.8 YPG (10th nationally, 1st SEC)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
34.8 PPG (31st nationally, 5th SEC)
|
19.8 PPG (35th nationally, 6th SEC)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
230 YPG (7th nationally, 1st SEC)
|
84 YPG (8th nationally, 1st SEC)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
235 YPG (69th nationally, 9th SEC)
|
184.8 YPG (21st nationally, 3rd SEC)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
41.2% (62nd nationally, 6th SEC)
|
25% (6th nationally, 1st SEC)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
87.5% (45th nationally, 8th SEC)
|
90% (110th nationally, 11th SEC)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
6 (27th nationally, 3rd SEC)
|
26 (2nd nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
3 per game (3rd nationally, 1st SEC)
|
9.5 per game (1st nationally)
|
Time of possession
|
24:35 (129th nationally, 14th SEC)
|
30:15 (69th nationally, 6th SEC)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
6 (37th nationally, 5th SEC)
|
5 (107th nationally, 12th SEC)
|
Turnover +/-
|
Even (64th nationally, 10th SEC)
|
-3 (100th nationally, 13th SEC)
|
First downs/allowed
|
108 (87th nationally, 11th SEC)
|
82 (15th nationally, 4th SEC)
What Tennessee wants to do
Go at a breakneck pace, but run the ball as much as possible. Their running attack has been dynamic all year, albeit against pretty average (or below) competition. In their loss to Florida, they managed just 100 yards rushing on 3.3 yards a carry. Still, their three-headed monster is one of the nation's best, and their run blocking is excellent.
The running game has had to be good because Milton, for all the hype about his big arm, has struggled with anything beyond intermediate passes. He is just 19 of 57 on passes of more than 10 yards, which is...not good. He also hasn't had to deal with anything like A&M's pass rush. Still, success against the Aggies means going deep, so odds are they'll try it.
If Tennessee can stick with what works -- the run -- and improve with what doesn't -- the deep ball -- they'll be in good shape.
How A&M may try to counter
Put this game on Milton's shoulders. If A&M slows down the Tennessee running game, they're clearly in trouble. This is the #7 rush offense vs. the #8 rush defense, so it should be quite the matchup. A&M's rush defense is getting better: after giving up 144 yards to Auburn, they gave up 42 to Arkansas and just 23 on 26 attempts to Alabama.
If A&M does slow down the run, then they can come after Milton as they have the past month. It won't be easy, but it's possible -- South Carolina, which ranks 96th in sacks, got to Milton twice. The Aggies certainly have better personnel than the Gamecocks.
The big deal for A&M, of course, is to avoid the deep ball. Even with Milton's issues throwing deep, you know they're going to take their shots. The Aggies have to play the deep ball much, much better than last weekend.
In short, A&M has to be ready for the pace of the Tennessee offense, which is lightning fast, has to stuff the run and then make life unpleasant for Milton in the pocket.