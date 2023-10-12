Go at a breakneck pace, but run the ball as much as possible. Their running attack has been dynamic all year, albeit against pretty average (or below) competition. In their loss to Florida, they managed just 100 yards rushing on 3.3 yards a carry. Still, their three-headed monster is one of the nation's best, and their run blocking is excellent.

The running game has had to be good because Milton, for all the hype about his big arm, has struggled with anything beyond intermediate passes. He is just 19 of 57 on passes of more than 10 yards, which is...not good. He also hasn't had to deal with anything like A&M's pass rush. Still, success against the Aggies means going deep, so odds are they'll try it.

If Tennessee can stick with what works -- the run -- and improve with what doesn't -- the deep ball -- they'll be in good shape.