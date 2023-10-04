Preview: Texas A&M's offense vs. Alabama's defense
AggieYell.com's breakdown of the matchup between Texas A&M (4-1, 2-0 SEC) and Alabama (4-1, 2-0) begins with a look at the Aggie offense against the Crimson Tide defense.
Where, when, weather and TV
Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
When: 2:30 p.m. central time, Saturday, Oct. 7
Weather: Partly cloudy with a high of 73 degrees
TV: CBS
Texas A&M two-deep
QB: #14, Max Johnson; 6-6, 230; RS-So.
#16, Jaylen Henderson; 6-3, 220; RS-So.-TR.
RB: #8, Le’Veon Moss; 6, 210; So.
#4, Amari Daniels; 5-9, 205; Jr. OR #2, Rueben Owens; 6, 200; Fr.
FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; 6-3, 235; Gr.
#32, Jerry Johnson III; 6-1, 235; Gr.
TE: #19, Jake Johnson; 6-6, 240; So.
#42, Max Wright; 6-4, 240; Gr. OR #17, Theo Ohrstrom; 6-6, 250; RS-Fr.
WR (X): #1, Evan Stewart; 6, 185; So.
#0, Ainias Smith; 5-10, 200; Gr.
WR (SLOT): #0, Ainias Smith; 5-10, 200; Gr.
#7, Moose Muhammad; 6-1, 205, RS-Jr.
WR (Z): #3, Noah Thomas; 6-6, 200; So.
#9, Jahdae Walker; 6-4, 210; Jr.-TR.
LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; 6-7, 315; RS-So.
#76, Deuce Fatheree; 6-8, 315; Jr.;
LG: #54, Mark Nabou; 6-4, 325; RS-Fr.
#75, Kam Dewberry; 6-4, 330; So.
C: #61, Bryce Foster; 6-5, 330; RS-So.
#54, Mark Nabou; 6-4, 325; RS-Fr.
RG: #64, Layden Robinson; 6-4, 315; Gr.
#74, Aki Ogunbiyi; 6-4, 315; RS-Jr.
RT: #71, Chase Bisontis; 6-6, 320; Fr.
#78, Dametrious Crownover; 6-7, 315; RS-So.
Alabama two-deep
DE: #91, Jaheim Oatis; 6-5 320; So.
#50, Tim Smith; 6-4, 302; Sr.
NG: #96, Tim Keenan III; 6-2, 315; RS-So.
#44, Damon Payne Jr.; 6-4, 303, RS-So.
DE: #92, Justin Eboigbe; 6-5, 292; RS-Sr.
#93, Ja-Marien Latham; 6-3, 275; RS-Jr.
SAM: #15, Dallas Turner; 6-4, 242; Jr.
#34, Quandarrius Robinson; 6-5, 231; Sr.
MIKE: #17, Trezmen Marshall; 6-1, 236; RS-Sr.
#40, Kendrick Blackshire; 6-2, 233; Jr.
WILL: #32, Deontae Lawson; 6-2, 230; RS-So.
#30, Jihaad Campbell; 6-3, 230; So.
JACK: #41, Chris Braswell; 6-3, 255; Sr.
#19, Keanu Koht; 6-4, 232; RS-So.
CB: #1, Kool-Aid McKinstry; 6-1, 195; Jr.
#12, Antonio Kite; 6-1, 182; RS-Fr.
FS: #6, Jaylen Key; 6-2, 210; Gr.-TR.
#4, Kristian Story; 6-1, 211; Sr.
SS: #2, Caleb Downs; 6, 203; Fr.
#27, Tony Mitchell; 6-2, 205; Fr.
STAR: Malachi Moore; 6, 198; Sr.
#20, Earl Little II; 6-1, 186; RS-Fr.
CB: #3, Terrion Arnold; 6, 196; RS-So.
#9, Trey Amos; 6-1, 197; Sr.
Injury update
Texas A&M: QB Conner Weigman (foot/ankle) and TE Donovan Green (ACL) are out for the year.
Alabama: LB Deontae Lawson (ankle) is questionable.
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Moss, 46 carries, 276 yards (6 YPC), 2 D
Daniels, 49 carries, 270 yards (5.5 YPC), 2 TD
Owens, 29 carries, 110 yards (3.8 YPC), 1 TD
Passing: Weigman, 82-119 (68.9%), 979 yards, 2 TD, 1 INT
Johnson, 37-59 (62.7%), 436 yards, 4 TD, 1 INT
Receiving: Stewart, 24 catches, 357 yards (14.9 YPC), 4 TD
Smith, 22 catches, 343 yards (15.6 YPC)
Walker, 9 catches, 148 yards (16.4 YPC), 1 TD
Alabama two-deep
Tackles: Downs, 40
Marshall, 30
Key, 29
Tackles for loss: Turner, 7.5
Braswell, 5.5
Moore, 4
Sacks: Turner, 5.5
Braswell, 3.5
Lawson, 2
Interceptions: 6 players with 1
Forced fumbles: Turner, 2
Four players with 1
Fumble recoveries: Blackshire, 1
|Category
|Texas A&M
|Alabama
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
443.4 YPG (34th nationally, 6th SEC)
|
297 YPG (18th nationally, 4th SEC)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
38.6 PPG (15th nationally, 3rd SEC)
|
14.2 PPG (17th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
160.4 YPG (61st nationally, 7th SEC)
|
112.8 YPG (36th nationally, 5th SEC)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
283 YPG (30th nationally, 6th SEC)
|
184.2 YPG (24th nationally, 4th SEC)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
50% (14th nationally, 3rd SEC)
|
33.3% (30th nationally, 5th SEC)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
91.7% (25th nationally, 4th SEC)
|
76.9% (40th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
7 (35th nationally, 4th SEC)
|
17 (11th nationally, 3rd SEC)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
4.4 per game (31st nationally, 5th SEC)
|
7.4 per game (16th nationally, 3rd SEC)
|
Time of possession
|
30:07 (69th nationally, 7th SEC)
|
30:08 (67th nationally, 6th SEC)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
7 (66th nationally, 11th SEC)
|
8 (37th nationally, 5th SEC)
|
Turnover +/-
|
-4 (110th nationally, 13th SEC)
|
+4 (18th nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
First downs/allowed
|
116 (28th nationally, 6th SEC)
|
82 (28th nationally, 5th SEC)
What the Aggies want to do
Come out aggressive, push the ball down the field and then grind it out if you have the lead.
The Aggies didn’t mess around against Arkansas, with Max Johnson going 5-5 for 73 yards and a touchdown on the first drive. A&M also came out pass-heavy against Auburn. A&M has scored on their first two possessions in the each of the first five games, so they’ve been putting the foot on the gas right off the bat. That will be a tougher task against Alabama, which is easily the best defense A&M has played to date. The Tide has a good secondary, but as usual, the Aggies have that depth at receiver that can tilt things in their favor.
The key here is going to be keeping Johnson upright. Alabama already has 17 sacks and Dallas Turner is a pass rush beast. The Aggie offensive line played their best game of the season last week and they will need to continue to improve. That’s not just in terms of picking up the pass rush, but clearing holes for the running backs. This game could well be a slugfest, which means a physical back will be needed — in other words, Le’Veon Moss. If the Aggies can jump out early and then run the football, they’ll put themselves in a good position.
How Alabama may counter
The Tide runs a 3-man front all the time, but they’re more aggressive than usual under Kevin Steele. They show a lot of looks and blitz a lot. They had 4 sacks and 8 tackles for loss against Mississippi State last weekend, but more importantly, they picked Will Rogers off three times (including a pick six). Alabama is looking for big plays -- tackles for loss and sacks -- and turnovers. With the exception of the Texas game, where Quinn Ewers lit them up for 349 yards, it's worked well.
Alabama plays a lot of man coverage, with McKinstry getting the opponent's best receiver most of the time. Downs, a 5-star last year, has proven to be a very capable safety and Moore roams all over as the STAR.
The real key for Alabama is having their big linemen up front hold up the offensive line and allow the blitzers come free or the linebackers to stay clean against the run. They're going to show a lot of different things -- act like they're bringing six, then drop out and bring three, or bring three and then delay blitz with both linebackers. They're going to have a bunch of different looks and try to confuse Johnson and cause him to make mistakes -- or be just slow enough processing that he gets taken down for a sack.