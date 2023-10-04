Come out aggressive, push the ball down the field and then grind it out if you have the lead.

The Aggies didn’t mess around against Arkansas, with Max Johnson going 5-5 for 73 yards and a touchdown on the first drive. A&M also came out pass-heavy against Auburn. A&M has scored on their first two possessions in the each of the first five games, so they’ve been putting the foot on the gas right off the bat. That will be a tougher task against Alabama, which is easily the best defense A&M has played to date. The Tide has a good secondary, but as usual, the Aggies have that depth at receiver that can tilt things in their favor.

The key here is going to be keeping Johnson upright. Alabama already has 17 sacks and Dallas Turner is a pass rush beast. The Aggie offensive line played their best game of the season last week and they will need to continue to improve. That’s not just in terms of picking up the pass rush, but clearing holes for the running backs. This game could well be a slugfest, which means a physical back will be needed — in other words, Le’Veon Moss. If the Aggies can jump out early and then run the football, they’ll put themselves in a good position.