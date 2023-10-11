AggieYell.com's breakdown of the matchup between Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) and Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) begins with a look at the Aggie offense against the Volunteers defense.

Where, when, weather and TV

Where: Nyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn. When: 2:30 p.m. central time Saturday, Oct. 14 Weather: Morning rain showers, high of 76 TV: CBS

Texas A&M two-deep



QB: #14, Max Johnson; 6-6, 230; RS-So. #16, Jaylen Henderson; 6-3, 220; RS-So.-TR. RB: #8, Le’Veon Moss; 6, 210; So. #4, Amari Daniels; 5-9, 205; Jr. OR #2, Rueben Owens; 6, 200; Fr. FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; 6-3, 235; Gr. #32, Jerry Johnson III; 6-1, 235; Gr. TE: #19, Jake Johnson; 6-6, 240; So. #42, Max Wright; 6-4, 240; Gr. OR #17, Theo Ohrstrom; 6-6, 250; RS-Fr. WR (X): #1, Evan Stewart; 6, 185; So. #0, Ainias Smith; 5-10, 200; Gr. WR (SLOT): #0, Ainias Smith; 5-10, 200; Gr. #7, Moose Muhammad; 6-1, 205, RS-Jr. WR (Z): #3, Noah Thomas; 6-6, 200; So. #9, Jahdae Walker; 6-4, 210; Jr.-TR.

LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; 6-7, 315; RS-So. #76, Deuce Fatheree; 6-8, 315; Jr.; LG: #54, Mark Nabou; 6-4, 325; RS-Fr. #75, Kam Dewberry; 6-4, 330; So. C: #61, Bryce Foster; 6-5, 330; RS-So. #54, Mark Nabou; 6-4, 325; RS-Fr. RG: #64, Layden Robinson; 6-4, 315; Gr. #74, Aki Ogunbiyi; 6-4, 315; RS-Jr. RT: #71, Chase Bisontis; 6-6, 320; Fr. #78, Dametrious Crownover; 6-7, 315; RS-So.

Tennessee two-deep

LEO: #30 Roman Harrison; 6-2, 235; RS-Sr. #27, James Pearce Jr.; 6-5, 242; So. DT: #21 Omari Thomas; 6-4, 320; Sr. #10, Elijah Simmons; 6-2, 340; RS-Sr. DT: #55 Omarr Norman-Lott; 6-3, 301; Jr. -or- #20, Bryson Eason; 6-3, 310; RS-Jr. DE: #9, Tyler Baron; 6-5, 260; Sr. -or- #90, Dominic Bailey; 6-3, 280; RS-Jr.

WILL: #6, Aaron Beasley; 6-1, 225; RS-Sr. #40, Kalib Perry; 6-3, 226; So. MIKE: #44, Elijah Herring; 6-3, 238; So. #22, Jeremiah Telander; 6-2, 228; Fr.

CB: #5, Kamal Hadden; 6-1, 197; RS-Sr. -or- #4, Warren Burrell; 6, 190; RS-Sr. STAR: #12, Tamarion McDonald; 6-2, 208; Sr. #8, Brandon Turnage; 6-1, 186; RS-Sr. S: #2, Jaylen McCollough; 6, 206; RS-Sr. #25, Jourdan Thomas; 6-2 200; So. S: #13, Wesley Walker; 6-1 200; RS-Sr. #17, Andre Turrentine; 5-11, 195; RS-So. CB: #0, Doneiko Slaughter; 6, 190; Sr. -or- #1, Gabe Jeudy-Lally; 6-2, 190 RS-Sr.



Injury update

Texas A&M: QB Conner Weigman (ankle/foot) and TE Donovan Green (ACL) are out for the year. Tennessee: DB Christian Charles (ankle), LB Kwauze Garland (undisclosed) and LB Kennan Pill (upper body) are out.



Texas A&M statistical leaders

Rushing: Moss, 62 carries, 330 yards (5.2 YPC), 3 TD Daniels, 53 carries, 287 yards (5.4 YPC), 2 TD Owens, 32 carries, 114 yards (3.6 YPC), 1 TD Passing: Weigman, 82-119 (68.9%), 979 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT Johnson, 51-84 (60.7%), 675 yards, 7 TD, 2 INT Receiving: Smith, 26 catches, 431 yards (16.6 YPC) Stewart, 27 catches, 403 yards (14.9 YPC), 4 TD Jake Johnson, 17 catches, 156 yards (9.8 YPC), 2 TD

Tennessee statistical leaders

Tackles: Beasley, 33 Herring, 30 Walker, 23 Tackles for loss: Beasley, 8.5 Pearce, 7 Baron, 4.5 Sacks: Pearce, 5 Baron, 4 Forced fumbles: Walker and Herring, 1 Fumble recoveries: Burrell and Lewis, 1 Interceptions: Hadden, 2 McDonald and Burrell, 1

Head-to-head

Head-to-head: A&M offense vs. Tennessee defense Category Texas A&M Tennessee Total offense/yards allowed 420.5 YPG (49th nationally, 6th SEC) 308.2 YPG (21st nationally, 5th SEC) Scoring offense/defense 35.5 PPG (24th nationally, 4th SEC) 17.8 PPG (23rd nationally, 4th SEC) Rushing yards/yards allowed 144.8 YPG (78th nationally, 9th SEC) 115.4 YPG (35th nationally, 6th SEC) Passing yards/yards allowed 275.7 YPG (34th nationally, 6th SEC) 192.8 YPG (27th nationally, 4th SEC) Third down conversion percentage/defense 47.4% (22nd nationally, 3rd SEC) 32.1% (20th nationally, 4th SEC) Red zone conversion percentage/defense 89.3% (35th nationally, 6th SEC) 78.6% (49th nationally, 4th SEC) Sacks allowed/sacks 12 (64th nationally, 6th SEC) 22 (1st nationally; played one less game than A&M) Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss 4.67 per game (38th nationally, 5th SEC) 9.4 per game (3rd nationally, 2nd SEC) Time of possession 30:15 (69th nationally, 6th SEC) 24:35 (129th nationally, 14th SEC) Turnovers/forced 8 (61st nationally, 12th SEC) 6 (95th nationally, 11th SEC) Turnover +/- -3 (99th nationally, 13th SEC) Even (64th nationally, 10th SEC) First downs/allowed 132 (32nd nationally, 6th SEC) 80 (11th nationally, 2nd SEC)

What A&M wants to do

Ainias Smith could be busy again this Saturday.

Protect Johnson from a potentially vicious pass rush and slug it out on the ground. Tennesse's wins have come against 1-5 Virginia, Austin Peay, 2-3 UTSA and 2-3 South Carolina. They have 21 of their 22 sacks in those games. They got to Graham Mertz once when they played Florida and gave up 183 rushing yards. That could be the blueprint for A&M. If they can get the running game going, then the safeties have to come up and the Aggies can hit them over the top using play action. But one thing A&M has to do is what it didn't last week: adjust to the pass rush. That means some quicker routes and knowing where the hot read is. That could mean a lot of passes for Moose Muhammad, Ainias Smith and Jake Johnson.

How Tennessee may try to counter