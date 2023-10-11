Preview: Texas A&M's offense vs. Tennessee's defense
AggieYell.com's breakdown of the matchup between Texas A&M (4-2, 2-1 SEC) and Tennessee (4-1, 1-1 SEC) begins with a look at the Aggie offense against the Volunteers defense.
Where, when, weather and TV
Where: Nyland Stadium, Knoxville, Tenn.
When: 2:30 p.m. central time Saturday, Oct. 14
Weather: Morning rain showers, high of 76
TV: CBS
Texas A&M two-deep
QB: #14, Max Johnson; 6-6, 230; RS-So.
#16, Jaylen Henderson; 6-3, 220; RS-So.-TR.
RB: #8, Le’Veon Moss; 6, 210; So.
#4, Amari Daniels; 5-9, 205; Jr. OR #2, Rueben Owens; 6, 200; Fr.
FB: #24, Earnest Crownover; 6-3, 235; Gr.
#32, Jerry Johnson III; 6-1, 235; Gr.
TE: #19, Jake Johnson; 6-6, 240; So.
#42, Max Wright; 6-4, 240; Gr. OR #17, Theo Ohrstrom; 6-6, 250; RS-Fr.
WR (X): #1, Evan Stewart; 6, 185; So.
#0, Ainias Smith; 5-10, 200; Gr.
WR (SLOT): #0, Ainias Smith; 5-10, 200; Gr.
#7, Moose Muhammad; 6-1, 205, RS-Jr.
WR (Z): #3, Noah Thomas; 6-6, 200; So.
#9, Jahdae Walker; 6-4, 210; Jr.-TR.
LT: #60, Trey Zuhn; 6-7, 315; RS-So.
#76, Deuce Fatheree; 6-8, 315; Jr.;
LG: #54, Mark Nabou; 6-4, 325; RS-Fr.
#75, Kam Dewberry; 6-4, 330; So.
C: #61, Bryce Foster; 6-5, 330; RS-So.
#54, Mark Nabou; 6-4, 325; RS-Fr.
RG: #64, Layden Robinson; 6-4, 315; Gr.
#74, Aki Ogunbiyi; 6-4, 315; RS-Jr.
RT: #71, Chase Bisontis; 6-6, 320; Fr.
#78, Dametrious Crownover; 6-7, 315; RS-So.
Tennessee two-deep
LEO: #30 Roman Harrison; 6-2, 235; RS-Sr.
#27, James Pearce Jr.; 6-5, 242; So.
DT: #21 Omari Thomas; 6-4, 320; Sr.
#10, Elijah Simmons; 6-2, 340; RS-Sr.
DT: #55 Omarr Norman-Lott; 6-3, 301; Jr. -or- #20, Bryson Eason; 6-3, 310; RS-Jr.
DE: #9, Tyler Baron; 6-5, 260; Sr. -or- #90, Dominic Bailey; 6-3, 280; RS-Jr.
WILL: #6, Aaron Beasley; 6-1, 225; RS-Sr.
#40, Kalib Perry; 6-3, 226; So.
MIKE: #44, Elijah Herring; 6-3, 238; So.
#22, Jeremiah Telander; 6-2, 228; Fr.
CB: #5, Kamal Hadden; 6-1, 197; RS-Sr. -or- #4, Warren Burrell; 6, 190; RS-Sr.
STAR: #12, Tamarion McDonald; 6-2, 208; Sr.
#8, Brandon Turnage; 6-1, 186; RS-Sr.
S: #2, Jaylen McCollough; 6, 206; RS-Sr.
#25, Jourdan Thomas; 6-2 200; So.
S: #13, Wesley Walker; 6-1 200; RS-Sr.
#17, Andre Turrentine; 5-11, 195; RS-So.
CB: #0, Doneiko Slaughter; 6, 190; Sr. -or- #1, Gabe Jeudy-Lally; 6-2, 190 RS-Sr.
Injury update
Texas A&M: QB Conner Weigman (ankle/foot) and TE Donovan Green (ACL) are out for the year.
Tennessee: DB Christian Charles (ankle), LB Kwauze Garland (undisclosed) and LB Kennan Pill (upper body) are out.
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Rushing: Moss, 62 carries, 330 yards (5.2 YPC), 3 TD
Daniels, 53 carries, 287 yards (5.4 YPC), 2 TD
Owens, 32 carries, 114 yards (3.6 YPC), 1 TD
Passing: Weigman, 82-119 (68.9%), 979 yards, 8 TD, 2 INT
Johnson, 51-84 (60.7%), 675 yards, 7 TD, 2 INT
Receiving: Smith, 26 catches, 431 yards (16.6 YPC)
Stewart, 27 catches, 403 yards (14.9 YPC), 4 TD
Jake Johnson, 17 catches, 156 yards (9.8 YPC), 2 TD
Tennessee statistical leaders
Tackles: Beasley, 33
Herring, 30
Walker, 23
Tackles for loss: Beasley, 8.5
Pearce, 7
Baron, 4.5
Sacks: Pearce, 5
Baron, 4
Forced fumbles: Walker and Herring, 1
Fumble recoveries: Burrell and Lewis, 1
Interceptions: Hadden, 2
McDonald and Burrell, 1
Head-to-head
|Category
|Texas A&M
|Tennessee
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
420.5 YPG (49th nationally, 6th SEC)
|
308.2 YPG (21st nationally, 5th SEC)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
35.5 PPG (24th nationally, 4th SEC)
|
17.8 PPG (23rd nationally, 4th SEC)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
144.8 YPG (78th nationally, 9th SEC)
|
115.4 YPG (35th nationally, 6th SEC)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
275.7 YPG (34th nationally, 6th SEC)
|
192.8 YPG (27th nationally, 4th SEC)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
47.4% (22nd nationally, 3rd SEC)
|
32.1% (20th nationally, 4th SEC)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
89.3% (35th nationally, 6th SEC)
|
78.6% (49th nationally, 4th SEC)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
12 (64th nationally, 6th SEC)
|
22 (1st nationally; played one less game than A&M)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
4.67 per game (38th nationally, 5th SEC)
|
9.4 per game (3rd nationally, 2nd SEC)
|
Time of possession
|
30:15 (69th nationally, 6th SEC)
|
24:35 (129th nationally, 14th SEC)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
8 (61st nationally, 12th SEC)
|
6 (95th nationally, 11th SEC)
|
Turnover +/-
|
-3 (99th nationally, 13th SEC)
|
Even (64th nationally, 10th SEC)
|
First downs/allowed
|
132 (32nd nationally, 6th SEC)
|
80 (11th nationally, 2nd SEC)
What A&M wants to do
Protect Johnson from a potentially vicious pass rush and slug it out on the ground. Tennesse's wins have come against 1-5 Virginia, Austin Peay, 2-3 UTSA and 2-3 South Carolina. They have 21 of their 22 sacks in those games. They got to Graham Mertz once when they played Florida and gave up 183 rushing yards. That could be the blueprint for A&M. If they can get the running game going, then the safeties have to come up and the Aggies can hit them over the top using play action.
But one thing A&M has to do is what it didn't last week: adjust to the pass rush. That means some quicker routes and knowing where the hot read is. That could mean a lot of passes for Moose Muhammad, Ainias Smith and Jake Johnson.
How Tennessee may try to counter
Get A&M in a position where they can turn that pass rush loose. That means winning first down and then making the Aggies have to throw -- and throw longer routes. Tennessee's secondary has been pretty good this year, but that's largely due to that pass rush. The Vols are like A&M in that they'll blitz from everywhere, bring delayed blitzes up the middle or try to overwhelm the edge. That's been their bread and butter all year and there's no reason to stop now.