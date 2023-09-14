Um...run?

The Warhawks are about as one-dimensional a team as you will find. They legitimately have thrown the ball less than everyone except, ironically, Air Force -- a triple-option team.

Judging from their stats and time of possession, ULM has been feast or famine. Their backs have great stats, but their time of possession and third down conversion percentage are abysmal. If they don't rip off a big run or at least get into a plus situation on first down, they're in real trouble.

Herring is the better passer of their two quarterbacks, but that's not saying much. Their big weapon in the passing game is Tyrone Howell, who had a fantastic 2022 and is the only real threat they have this year. Everything else looks to be extremely short or kind of desperate passes.

So what ULM would like to do is simple: run the ball as much as they can, kill clock and occasionally try to get the ball to Howell. It's done enough to win two games, but their opportunistic defense has more to do with that than anything.