Preview: ULM's offense vs. A&M's defense
AggieYell.com's breakdown of the matchup between Texas A&M (1-1) and ULM (2-0) continues with a look at the ULM offense against the Texas A&M defense.
Where, when, weather and TV
Where: Kyle Field, College Station, Texas
When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Weather: High of 87, 40% chance of thunderstorms
TV: SEC Network
ULM two-deep
QB: #2, Hunter Herring; 6-4, 228; So.
#18, Jiya Wright; 6-1, 205; Gr.
RB: #22, Isaiah Woullard; 5-9, 215; Gr.; OR #21, Hunter Smith; 5-11, 181; So.
X: #4, Tyrone Howell; 6-3, 204; Gr;
#10, Justin Kimber; 6-2, 200; So.
Z: #1, Bugs Mortimer; 5-9, 170; So.
#3, NyNy Davis; 5-8, 160; So.
W: #8, Dariyan Wiley; 6-1, 191; Jr.
#0, Bud Tolbert; 6-2, 194; RS-Sr.
TE: #87, Nolan Quinlan; 6-5, 240; Gr.
#85, Rylan Green; 6-3, 264; So.
LT: #72, Stacey Wilkins; 6-7, 312; Jr.
#75, Austin Weiner; 6-6, 284; So.
LG: #58, Elijah Fisher; 6-3, 303; So.
#59, Jay Mickle; 6-3, 298; Jr.
C: #55, Zarian McGill; 6-1, 314; Jr.
#65, Matt Williams; 6-1, 287; Jr.
RG: #73, Tellek Lockette; 6-3, 335; So.
#78, Markell Smith; 6-2, 297; Jr.
RT: #74, Kydrell Lewis; 6-6, 324; Jr.
#60, Sam Carson; 6-4, 298; Jr.
Texas A&M two-deep
DE: #10, Fadil Diggs; 6-5, 260; RS-Jr.
#18, LT Overton; 6-5, 265; So.
NT: #3, McKinnley Jackson; 6-2, 325; Sr.
#34, Isaiah Raikes; 6-2, 325; RS-Jr.
DT: #0, Walter Nolen; 6-4, 290; So.
#17, Albert Regis; 6-2, 325; So.
DE: #5, Shemar Turner; 6-4, 290; Jr.
#4, Shemar Stewart; 6-6, 285; So.
WILL: #45, Edgerrin Cooper; 6-3, 230; RS-Jr.
#40, Martrell Harris Jr.; 6-2, 220; So.
MIKE: #21, Taurean York; 6, 230; Fr.
#24, Chris Russell Jr.; 6-2, 235; RS-Sr.
NICKEL: #1, Bryce Anderson; 6, 195; So.
#25, Dalton Brooks; 6, 195; Fr.
CB: #7, Tyreek Chappell; 5-11, 185; Jr.
#16, Sam McCall; 6-1, 185; So.-TR.
SS: #26, Demani Richardson; 6-1, 215; RS-Sr.
#2, Jacoby Mathews; 6-2, 215; So.
FS: #20, Jardin Gilbert; 6-1, 200; Jr.
#33, Jarred Kerr; 6, 195; So.
CB: #28, Josh DeBerry; 6-1, 180; Gr.-TR.
#14, Jayvon Thomas; 6, 190; Fr.
ULM statistical leaders
Rushing: Smith, 20 carries, 204 yards (10.2 YPC), 2 TD
Woullard, 24 carries, 169 yards (7 YPC)
Passing: Herring, 16-30, 131 yards, 1 TD
Wright, 11-22, 69 yards, 2 INT
Receiving: Howell, 13 catches, 132 yards (10.1 YPC), 1 TD
Davis, 6 catches, 24 yards
Texas A&M statistical leaders
Tackles: Cooper, 14
DeBerry, 13
Nolen, 9
Tackles for loss: Cooper, 4
Diggs and Turner, 2
Sacks: Turner, 2
Stewart and DeBerry, 1
Interceptions: DeBerry, 1
Forced fumbles: Turner, 1
Fumble recoveries: Cooper, 1
Head-to-head
|Category
|ULM
|Texas A&M
|
Total offense/yards allowed
|
341 YPG (100th nationally, 12th Sunbelt)
|
336.5 YPG (66th nationally, 11th SEC)
|
Scoring offense/defense
|
20.5 PPG (113th nationally, 12th Sunbelt)
|
20.5 PPG (113th nationally, 12th Sunbelt)
|
Rushing yards/yards allowed
|
246 YPG (8th nationally, 1st Sunbelt)
|
84 YPG (29th nationally, 5th SEC)
|
Passing yards/yards allowed
|
95 YPG (131st nationally, 13th Sunbelt)
|
252.5 YPG (98th nationally, 12th SEC)
|
Third down conversion percentage/defense
|
34.5% (101st nationally, 9th Sunbelt)
|
27.3% (17th nationally, 4th SEC)
|
Red zone conversion percentage/defense
|
80% (81st nationally, 9th Sunbelt)
|
100% (93rd nationally, 9th SEC)
|
Sacks allowed/sacks
|
2 (26th nationally, 3rd Sunbelt)
|
4 (63rd nationally, 8th SEC)
|
Tackles for loss allowed/tackles for loss
|
4.5 per game (35th nationally, 1st Sunbelt)
|
8 per game (22nd nationally, 5th SEC)
|
Time of possession
|
26:12 (116th nationally, 9th Sunbelt)
|
28:53 (91st nationally, 8th SEC)
|
Turnovers/forced
|
2 (36th nationally, 3rd Sunbelt)
|
2 (73rd nationally, 10th SEC)
|
Turnover +/-
|
+5, (4th nationally, 1st Sunbelt)
|
-1 (86th nationally, 12th SEC)
|
First downs/allowed
|
34 (109th nationally, 11th Sunbelt)
|
34 (47th nationally, 9th SEC)
What ULM wants to do
Um...run?
The Warhawks are about as one-dimensional a team as you will find. They legitimately have thrown the ball less than everyone except, ironically, Air Force -- a triple-option team.
Judging from their stats and time of possession, ULM has been feast or famine. Their backs have great stats, but their time of possession and third down conversion percentage are abysmal. If they don't rip off a big run or at least get into a plus situation on first down, they're in real trouble.
Herring is the better passer of their two quarterbacks, but that's not saying much. Their big weapon in the passing game is Tyrone Howell, who had a fantastic 2022 and is the only real threat they have this year. Everything else looks to be extremely short or kind of desperate passes.
So what ULM would like to do is simple: run the ball as much as they can, kill clock and occasionally try to get the ball to Howell. It's done enough to win two games, but their opportunistic defense has more to do with that than anything.
How A&M might try to counter
Stuff the run on first down -- and tackle. Any time Miami tried to run against an A&M 4-man front last weekend, they were essentially stuffed. The Hurricanes had a long carry of 18 yards, and that was on a play where they ran off left tackle because A&M decided to get cute and use said left tackle (Fadil Diggs) as a middle linebacker. Otherwise, they got essentially zilch. That does not bode well for ULM.
If A&M can get ULM behind the sticks, they can work on some things they'll need to improve for conference play. First, they can try some new methods of blitzing, whether it's against the run or the pass. Hopefully, they'll try something new, because what they are currently doing in terms of applying pressure -- or not trying to apply pressure -- is not working. They could also use the game for some opportunities to test out some other corners, after Tyler Van Dyke ate the current rotation alive last weekend. ULM may not throw much, and even less successfully, but it's still an opportunity against other competition.