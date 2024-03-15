Wade Taylor tied a school record for points in an SEC Tournament game with 32, Boots Radford added 23 and Manny Obaseki 17 as the Aggies (20-13, 11-9 SEC) blitzed No. 9 Kentucky (23-9, 13-6 SEC) 97-87 before a overwhelmingly pro-Kentucky crowd at Bridgestone Arena.

The win likely punches A&M's ticket to a second consecutive NCAA Tournament berth.

After winning a back-and-forth overtime battle against Kentucky at Reed Arena Jan. 13, the Aggies only trailed twice in this quarterfinal matchup, and only by 1 point both times. One of the nation's worst 3-point shooting teams came out on fire from long distance, hitting their first four in a row to jump out to a 14-7 lead.

A 9-1 Kentucky run gave the Wildcats their last lead at 16-15, but Solomon Washington (11 points, 7 rebounds) hit a 3 to put A&M back in front.

Even though coach Buzz Williams said A&M would have to slow down the pace to win the game, the Aggies outran one of the nation's most uptempo teams. Every time Kentucky seemed like they were about to go on a run and cut into A&M's lead, Taylor, who had 18 first half points, answered with a layup or a 3. When Kentucky went into a brief shooting slump, the Aggies turned a 3-point lead into an 11-point bulge with 3s from Washington and Taylor and a jumper by Radford.

Kentucky found their footing to cut the Aggie lead to 48-42 at the half, and the second-seeded Wildcats seemed unfazed by A&M's impressive first half. Coach John Calipari, perhaps mockingly, said at halftime that the Aggies had played "out of their minds" in the first half -- A&M hit half of their 16 3-pointers and shot 46% from the field overall --- and the Wildcats would be fine if they just played their style of basketball.

Unfortunately for Kentucky, A&M played their style of basketball better than the Wildcats did. While the Aggies cooled off from 3, they began to attack the basket and still hit half of their shots in the second half.

Kentucky cut A&M's lead to 3 twice in the early moments of the second half, but got no closer. A&M sent a message that they weren't going away when Obaseki hammered down a dunk over Kentucky's Tre Mitchell to put the Aggies up 7 with 17:17 left.

From there, the 7th-seeded Aggies began attacking the rim at will with little opposition from the Wildcats. Radford and Obaseki scored 9 of A&M's next 13 points either at the rim or the free throw line. That kept Kentucky at bay, but Taylor applied the dagger with two straight 3's to put the Aggies up 75-62 with just under 8 minutes left.

A&M pushed their lead to as much as 16, but Kentucky had narrowed the lead back to 6 with 3:46 left. The Aggies surprised the Wildcats by quickly pushing the ball up the court, with Radford scoring a layup and getting fouled in just 4 seconds. Kentucky would get no closer than 8 the rest of the way as the Aggies salted away the game at the free throw line.

A&M's success from the field --- 46% from the field, 42% from 3 -- may have been a surprise, but the rest of their game was textbook Aggie basketball. They out-rebounded Kentucky 38-34, including 13-9 in offensive rebounds. They dominated in second-chance points, outscoring the Wildcats 26-9. A&M also scored 18 points off of 14 Kentucky turnovers.

The Aggies will play the winner of the Florida-Alabama game Saturday at 2 p.m. central.