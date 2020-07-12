AggieYell - Q&A with 6-ft-8 LA OT Devon Manuel





(Devon Manuel) As soon as A&M offered a lot of other programs started recruiting me, because they said they didn’t know my recruitment was still open.





(Courtney Roland) Where do you stand with Arkansas?





(DM) Right now I’m still commiited to them. Nothing has changed thus far. Big schools are now offering like A&M, but right now I’m still a Razorback.





(CR) When you committed to Arkansas who did you commit to?





(DM) Coach Brad Davis.





(CR) With coaches being shuffled around there how does that impact you?





(DM) Everyone I’ve met is just cool. They were all cool when I first met people at junior day. They’ve got a family atmosphere there, and that’s one of the things that I like the most.





(CR) Have you had a chance to visit other schools?





(DM) No ma’am not really. Arkansas was really the only school before COVID that I was able to visit. Since I had been there and seen it, and with everything going on, that’s a big reason why I went ahead and committed.





(CR) Take me back through the A&M offer—how did it happen and what was your reaction?





(DM) I was very excited and humbled. I didn’t think a big school like that was going to offer me, but Coach Henson watched my film and decided to offer me.





(CR) Is A&M and/or other programs even in the picture? If so, what would it take for you to want to flip?





(DM) ...Texas A&M is definitely a school I have marked for an official visit...





(CR) Any other programs you’ve got marked for an official?





(DM) No ma’am. Just Texas A&M & Arkansas for now. They are the ones really on my radar...Right now I am still a Razorback. My parents—my mom, still wants me to visit others schools to make sure I made the right decision. Anything can happen.





(CR) What are some of the key characteristics that the program you sign with will have?





(DM) It will definitely be the relationship that I build with the O-line coaches, and the overall vibe of the coaching staff.





(CR) Where does Arkansas see you fitting in along the line and in their program?





(DM) They see me playing left tackle, and Texas A&M also told me left tackle as well and that I could possibly play early.





(CR) Do you know the success of A&M and Arkansas along the offensive line—success in making it to the NFL etc. ?





(DM) No ma’am—not really with A&M. I still need to do my research.





(CR) Once the dead period ends where is the first period you want to go visit?





(DM) I would like to take my mom to see Arkansas first, and then Texas A&M after that...





(CR) Do you grow up watching a particular school?





(DM) I’m from Louisiana so all my family would watch LSU...when I watch football now I just like to watch my position—left tackle.