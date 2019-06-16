A&M could go into 2020 with a very full group at defensive tackle, depending on what likely pre-season All-SEC selection Justin Madubuike does after his redshirt junior season. Even if Madubuike leaves, Raikes will join a group including Jayden Peevy, Bobby Brown, Mohamed Diallo, Josh Rogers, Derick Hunter and Adarious Jones.

Raikes is an excellent start at defensive tackle, but A&M may not be done at the position; they are hosting Baton Rouge's Jaquelin Roy for an official visit next weekend.

Raikes chose A&M over Penn State and Northwestern, his two other finalists. He took official visits to both schools, including one to State College last weekend, but an unofficial trip to College Station in April held more sway.

I'm not sure how good the competition in New Jersey is these days, but one thing stood out on Raikes's film: the guy is seriously fast and athletic. I have never seen someone 6-foot-1 and 320 pounds used as a stand-up pass rusher before watching his film.

Raikes has the ability to bully his opponent with size and strength, but in some cases he doesn't have to. He's too fast for them to handle. Playing defensive end in a 3-4 set, Raikes barges through the tackle-guard gap into the backfield before they can get set up to really handle him. When he moves inside to the nose, he either shoots the guard-center gap or runs the center over.

There are several instances on the film where opponents intentionally try to slant their blocking schemes to cut Raikes off as they run away from him, but he's still too fast. He breaks through the line intended to delay him and gets into the backfield anyway. They're scheming to run away from him and he's not tracking the back down from behind -- he's still getting in front of them. That's ridiculous. There are a couple of instances where the opponents attempt to negate him by running a counter and have another guard or tackle come over to double him, but he's past the tackle before the next lineman can get there.

Physically, there are some similarities between Raikes and Daylon Mack. He's certainly got the athleticism to draw that comparison as well. He had production (43 tackles, 9.5 TFL, 8 sacks) that's impressive for an interior lineman as well.

Two issues that I think could be an issue for Raikes at the next level is that he gets very tall very fast, and that could be a problem against stronger guards and tackles. He overwhelms high school opponents, but it may not be so easy in the SEC. He's also going to have to get used to having linemen who are as quick as he is, so he's going to have to getting and develop some secondary moves. All in all, though, this is a really nice pickup for the Aggies.