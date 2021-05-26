Ready for prime time?

Texas A&M is coming off a 9-1 season where they ended up fourth in the nation. Their lone loss was a drubbing at the hands of Alabama, who ended up walking away with the national championship once again.

The Aggies will enter the 2021 season likely with a top 10 ranking and knowing full well who stands between them and an SEC title: the Crimson Tide, who could well be ranked first to start the season yet again.

There's already been good-natured smack talk between old friends and current rivals Jimbo Fisher and Nick Saban. A&M defensive end DeMarvin Leal has said "he can't wait for Bama", and the Crimson Tide seems to view the Aggies as their biggest hurdle to another SEC crown.

Apparently, so does CBS.

The network released its preliminary schedule for the 2021 college football season Wednesday, and its lone prime-time selection has been set for 7 p.m. central time on Oct. 9. The teams weren't selected, but here's the SEC slate on that day:

North Texas at Missouri

Arkansas at Ole Miss

Georgia at Auburn

LSU at Kentucky

South Carolina at Tennessee

Vanderbilt at Florida

and Alabama at A&M.

There's no question what the marquee matchup on that day is, if both teams take care of business in advance. Before their potentially huge clash, Alabama will play Miami (Fla.) in Atlanta, Mercer, at Florida, Southern Miss, and Ole Miss; the Aggies will play Kent State, at Colorado (in Denver), New Mexico, Arkansas (in Arlington) and Mississippi State.



