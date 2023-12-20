Here's a look at what went right, what went wrong and more for Texas A&M during Wednesday's opening day of the early signing period:

Adding 4-stars like DB Jordan Pride was a big boost to the Aggie signing class. (All-American Bowl)

What went right

• Every signee is a 4-star. In terms of the quality of the signees, you can't do much better than what A&M did today. Every single player the Aggies signed was sought after on a national level, and you can make an argument for almost all of them contributing in 2024. • They added depth where they needed it. Specifically, they added quality at safety, receiver and on the offensive line. They also picked up a pair of defensive ends in the final 24 hours. • They added speed. Even their offensive linemen are fast. Their two receiver signees, Ernest Campbell and Izaiah Williams, are absolute burners. They only player who might not be considered fast for his position is quarterback Miles O'Neill, and he may have the strongest arm in the 2024 class.

What didn't go right

• Their three highest-ranked players didn't signed. 5-star Terry Bussey and 4-stars Dealyn Evans and Dominick McKinley remain unsigned. A&M probably remains the leader for Bussey and Evans, but neither is a slam dunk. They'll have to fight very hard to retain McKinley. • They didn't sign a running back. The Aggies have a strong trio in Le'Veon Moss, Rueben Owens and Amari Daniels, but they're one knee injury away from being in a very bad spot. Jimbo Fisher's staff did a terrible job recruiting running backs for 2024 and Mike Elko's crew didn't have time to lock one down. They'll likely have to look in the portal for one. • They didn't sign a corner. Not signing a running back is bad. Not signing a corner after. a horrible year from the current crop (and losing two to the portal) is unforgivable. The majority of that goes on Fisher and his group, who locked in on Bussey and never seriously looked at other corners, no matter how severe the situation began to look after the Miami game. Again, they'll probably need to look in the portal, and do whatever it takes to sign Bussey. • They lost a linebacker to Texas. Jordan Lockhart was the one A&M needed most and he signed, by losing TyAnthony Smith to Texas Wednesday night was another slap in the face after seeing Anthony Hill defect last year. If they add Tristan Jernigan on Friday, that minimizes the damage, but Smith was a really good player and A&M now gets the displeasure of seeing him next November.

Biggest areas of improvement

• The offensive line. Papa Ahfua, Ashton Funk and Blake Ivy are all Rivals 250 4-stars. Funk and Ivy move right into the mix for a spot in the two deep at tackle, while Ahfua does the same at guard. • Safety. Myles Davis and Jordan Pride are two excellent defensive backs. Elko said Davis is a prototype strong safety while Pride is a prototype free safety. That says a lot. • The deep passing game. This actually includes Louisiana Tech transfer Cyrus Allen, who can push the envelope, as well as Campbell and Williams. Conner Weigman adds those three to go with Noah Thomas, Jahdae Walker and Micah Tease and, suddenly, A&M has some guys who can go long. • The pass rush. Solomon Williams is an absolute beast of a pass rusher, but Kendall Jackson impressed me with his ability to get after the quarterback too. A&M still needs guys who can apply pressure on their own, and these guys can.

Underrated signees

When all the guys you sign are 4-stars, nobody sneaks under the radar like a Taurean York or Ainias Smith. But there are a few players who haven't gotten the attention they may deserve: • QB Miles O'Neill. He played at a New Jersey private school. But he's also 6-foot-5, 205 pounds and can easily make any throw on a route chart. He doesn't need to play immediately, but when he does get on the field, his arm strength will wow fans. • Safety Jordan Pride. The Aggies added a sprinter to their back end. He does everything you need a safety to do and does it fast. He's truly overlooked. • OT Blake Ivy. He's very quiet, so he doens't draw much attention. But he's big, technically sound and had LSU and Texas falling all over themselves to flip him. • LB Jordan Lockhart. This guy is an absolute monster. I could see him in the rotation right off the bat.

Current state of the roster, with Wednesday's signees included