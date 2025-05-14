Recruiting SitRep: OL

Texas A&M currently has the seventh-ranked recruiting class for 2026 according to Rivals.com with just 11 commits. Who's still on the board and what are their needs? We take a look.

John Turntine III is one of the best tackles available for 2026. (Photo by Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Departures after the 2025 season

LT Trey Zuhn RG Ar'maj Reed-Adams RT Dametrious Crownover RT Deuce Fatheree C Koli Faaiu RG Chase Bisontis and C Mark Nabou will be draft-eligible

Potential 2026 offensive line pipeline (* indicates redshirt used)

2026 offensive line pipeline Senior Junior Sophomore Freshman Chase Bisontis (G) Mark Nabou* (C/G) Robert Bourdon* (T) Lamont Rogers (T)* Ashton Funk* (G/C) Jonte Newman (T)* Papa Ahfua* (G) Marcus Garcia (T)* Blake Ivy* (G) Tyler Thomas (G)* Nelson McGuire* (G) Josh Moses* (G)

How many do they need?

Nelson McGuire may be a key piece in the 2026 puzzle.

At guard, they may already be OK depending on what Bisontis decides to do. Ahfua and Ivy seem to be getting ready to take over at the guard spots next season, and newcomers McGuire, Thomas and Moses add depth. Garcia could end up an interior lineman as well. Tackle is a different story. There's no question they need bodies (and experience). They need to find at least two tackles from the 2026 class and be active in the transfer portal. Right now, Bourdon and Rogers project as the starting tackles, and they've combined to play 10 total snaps (of course, Rogers is also a true freshman).

Primary remaining targets

With Jackson Cantwell off the board to Miami and Manny Iheanacho likely heading elsewhere, Turntine has become the top tackle on the board for the Aggies. This race has been between A&M and Texas for some time, but Michigan has made a surge and landed an official visit as well. But, in all likelihood, this will come down to the two in-state schools. Thomas, a newly minted 4-star, has tremendous height and wingspan at 6-foot-7. He also has a frame where he could easily bulk up. His father played at FSU (and they're getting an official visit), but his last official will be to A&M the weekend of June 20. They seem to be in pretty good shape here at the moment. Morcho, a Houston-area prospect, has seen his recruitment heat up this spring and will take an official to A&M June 13. TCU and SMU are perceived to be the main competition here, as they're getting the only two other officials he has scheduled. Roseborough was offered by A&M in February and has pushed hard enough recently to get him to take an official visit. He had really focused in on Texas and Florida State before the Aggies butted in, and they're still likely ahead as a result.

A closer look