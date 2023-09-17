Texas A&M enjoyed a strong comeback this weekend with an impressive victory over ULM. The win was a source of excitement for Aggie fans, particularly following last week's loss to Miami. What's notable is that Texas A&M had a number of recruits and commits in the audience for the game.

AggieYell reached out to recruits to gather their thoughts on Texas A&M's performance and the overall game-day experience. I'll be keeping this thread updated as more recruits share their opinions on the team's recent win. It's essential to gather this feedback to understand how potential future players perceive Texas A&M's performance and the overall atmosphere during games.

"It was an impressive performance today, and the atmosphere was electric. I'm really excited about being out there again for my official visit during the Alabama game."

"They played an outstanding game, and it's fantastic to see them regain momentum heading into the tougher SEC matchups. I was really impressed with what I saw."

"Texas A&M's offense is looking strong, and the defense is solid as well. This is just the beginning for us, and I understand that the loss to Miami was disappointing. No team is perfect on the path to achieving their goals. I'm excited to return to A&M, and it might happen as soon as this weekend!"