AggieYell.com gives its weekly update on where members of Texas A&M's 2019 recruiting class (and select others) stand with respect to redshirting this season.

Ainias Smith won't be redshirting.

Definitely redshirting

RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring) has been sidelined since the Clemson game and his season is over. WR Roshauud Paul has decided to redshirt after playing in four games. He will likely transfer. LB Tarian Lee: Suffered a shoulder injury in training camp. TE Baylor Cupp: Broken and dislocated ankle in training camp. It may not be a "definite" redshirt, but it seems almost out of the realm of possibility that he would return and play in more than four games. S Derrick Tucker: Has decided to redshirt and will likely transfer at season's end.

Redshirt burned

RG Kenyon Green has started all seven games. S Demani Richardson has also started all seven games. RB Isaiah Spiller has played in all seven games, starting five. TE Jalen Wydermyer has played in all seven games and is seeing his playing time increase. WR Ainias Smith has played in six games, has three touchdown catches and is now the team's primary punt returner. DE DeMarvin Leal started last weekend and has played in every game. CB Elijah Blades is now one of the starting corners. LB Chris Russell is a mainstay on special teams and has played in six games. LB Andre White has seen his playing time increase as of late and racked up his first sack Saturday.

Redshirt unlikely

S Brian Williams has only played in two games, but with the attrition at safety and him earning the start last weekend, a redshirt suddenly seems unlikely.



Could go either way

QB Zach Calzada: He's Kellen Mond's primary backup, but has only played in two games so far. He's one snap away from being in full-time, but right now, they may save his redshirt. CB Erik Young: It all depends on how quickly he gets back on the field.

Redshirt likely