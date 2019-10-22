Redshirt Monitor
AggieYell.com gives its weekly update on where members of Texas A&M's 2019 recruiting class (and select others) stand with respect to redshirting this season.
Definitely redshirting
RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring) has been sidelined since the Clemson game and his season is over.
WR Roshauud Paul has decided to redshirt after playing in four games. He will likely transfer.
LB Tarian Lee: Suffered a shoulder injury in training camp.
TE Baylor Cupp: Broken and dislocated ankle in training camp. It may not be a "definite" redshirt, but it seems almost out of the realm of possibility that he would return and play in more than four games.
S Derrick Tucker: Has decided to redshirt and will likely transfer at season's end.
Redshirt burned
RG Kenyon Green has started all seven games.
S Demani Richardson has also started all seven games.
RB Isaiah Spiller has played in all seven games, starting five.
TE Jalen Wydermyer has played in all seven games and is seeing his playing time increase.
WR Ainias Smith has played in six games, has three touchdown catches and is now the team's primary punt returner.
DE DeMarvin Leal started last weekend and has played in every game.
CB Elijah Blades is now one of the starting corners.
LB Chris Russell is a mainstay on special teams and has played in six games.
LB Andre White has seen his playing time increase as of late and racked up his first sack Saturday.
Redshirt unlikely
S Brian Williams has only played in two games, but with the attrition at safety and him earning the start last weekend, a redshirt suddenly seems unlikely.
Could go either way
QB Zach Calzada: He's Kellen Mond's primary backup, but has only played in two games so far. He's one snap away from being in full-time, but right now, they may save his redshirt.
CB Erik Young: It all depends on how quickly he gets back on the field.
Redshirt likely
DT Adarius Jones: Played in the first three and is on the depth chart, but A&M has tightened its rotation to Justin Madubuike, Bobby Brown, Jayden Peevy and Josh Rogers.
WR Dylan Wright: Has played in one game.
WR Kam Brown: Has played in one game.
OL Blake Trainor: Has not dressed to date.
LB Ke'Shun Brown: Has not played, but did make the travel squad.
PK Caden Davis: Hasn't played yet and probably won't unless Seth Small slumps. Getting a year between the two makes sense.
DE RJ Orebo: Has not played.
DT Derek Hunter: Has not played since Lamar.
OL Cole Blanton (medical): Seems unlikely he will play this year after knee surgery right before the end of camp. It has not, however, been ruled out.
WR Chase Lane: Played briefly against Lamar.
WR Kenyon Jackson: Also got a handful of snaps against Lamar.
OL Layden Robinson: Has not played since the Lamar game.