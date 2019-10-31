Redshirt monitor
AggieYell.com gives its weekly update on where members of Texas A&M's 2019 recruiting class (and select others) stand with respect to redshirting this season.
Definitely redshirting
RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring) has been sidelined since the Clemson game and his season is over.
WR Roshauud Paul has decided to redshirt after playing in four games. He will likely transfer.
LB Tarian Lee: Suffered a shoulder injury in training camp.
TE Baylor Cupp: Broken and dislocated ankle in training camp. Coach Jimbo Fisher said last weekend he will return in 2020.
OL Blake Trainor: Knee injury in training camp.
S Derrick Tucker: Has decided to redshirt and will likely transfer at season's end.
OL Cole Blanton (medical): He's run out of time to get on the field this year. He's still on crutches after knee surgery during training camp.
Redshirt burned
RG Kenyon Green has started all eight games.
S Demani Richardson has also started all eightt games.
RB Isaiah Spiller has played in all eight games, starting five.
TE Jalen Wydermyer has played in all eight games and is seeing his playing time increase.
WR Ainias Smith has played in seven games, has three touchdown catches and is now the team's primary punt returner.
DE DeMarvin Leal started last weekend and has played in every game.
CB Elijah Blades is now one of the starting corners.
LB Chris Russell is a mainstay on special teams and has played in seven games.
LB Andre White has seen his playing time increase as of late and is well over the four game limit.
Redshirt unlikely
S Brian Williams has only played in three games, but with the attrition at safety, it looks very likely he'll play in more than four games.
CB Erick Young: Has played on special teams the past two weeks and is running with the second team at corner. If Elijah Blades and/or Demani Richardson are lost for a significant period of time, there's no way he redshirts.
Redshirt likely
QB Zach Calzada: Did not enter last week's game in garbage time, a clear sign they didn't want to waste him. But if Kellen Mond is lost for a significant period of time, he'll get the call.
DT Adarius Jones: Played in the first three and is on the depth chart, but A&M has tightened its rotation to Justin Madubuike, Bobby Brown, Jayden Peevy and Josh Rogers.
WR Dylan Wright: Has played in one game.
WR Kam Brown: Has played in one game.
LB Ke'Shun Brown: Has not played, but did make the travel squad.
PK Caden Davis: Hasn't played yet and probably won't unless Seth Small slumps. Getting a year between the two makes sense.
DE RJ Orebo: Has not played.
DT Derek Hunter: Has not played since Lamar.
WR Chase Lane: Played briefly against Lamar.
WR Kenyon Jackson: Also got a handful of snaps against Lamar.
OL Layden Robinson: Has not played since the Lamar game.