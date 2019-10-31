RB Jashaun Corbin (hamstring) has been sidelined since the Clemson game and his season is over.

WR Roshauud Paul has decided to redshirt after playing in four games. He will likely transfer.

LB Tarian Lee: Suffered a shoulder injury in training camp.

TE Baylor Cupp: Broken and dislocated ankle in training camp. Coach Jimbo Fisher said last weekend he will return in 2020.

OL Blake Trainor: Knee injury in training camp.

S Derrick Tucker: Has decided to redshirt and will likely transfer at season's end.

OL Cole Blanton (medical): He's run out of time to get on the field this year. He's still on crutches after knee surgery during training camp.