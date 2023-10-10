Redshirt Monitor
Here's the updated status of members of the 2023 recruiting class, and select upperclassmen, with respect to redshirting this season. REMINDER: A redshirt can be applied to a player with an available redshirt year if they play in four games or less.
Redshirt burned
RB Rueben Owens
RT Chase Bisontis
DT DJ Hicks
LB Taurean York
LB Chantz Johnson
LB Daymion Sanford
S Dalton Brooks
Redshirt intact
WR Micah Tease (played in three games)
WR Raymond Cottrell (played in three games)
DE Rylan Kennedy (played in three games)
CB Jayvon Thomas (played in three games)
CB Bravion Rogers (played in one game)
DT Jadon Scarlett (has not played)
DT Samu Taumanupepe (played in two games)
OL TJ Shanahan (played in two games)
TE Jaden Platt (has not played)
QB Marcel Reed (has not played)
P Tyler White (has not played)
OL Colton Thomasson (played in one game)
OL Naquil Betrand (has not played)
Upperclassmen who could, or will, redshirt
Sophomore QB Conner Weigman (leg/ankle) will redshirt
Sophomore TE Donovan Green (ACL) will redshirt
Junior S Jardin Gilbert (shoulder) will likely redshirt
Junior OL Deuce Fatheree (offseason surgery) could redshirt
Senior CB Tony Grimes (lower body injury) could redshirt