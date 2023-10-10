News More News
Mark Passwaters
Here's the updated status of members of the 2023 recruiting class, and select upperclassmen, with respect to redshirting this season. REMINDER: A redshirt can be applied to a player with an available redshirt year if they play in four games or less.

DJ Hicks has burned his redshirt.
Redshirt burned

RB Rueben Owens

RT Chase Bisontis

DT DJ Hicks

LB Taurean York

LB Chantz Johnson

LB Daymion Sanford

S Dalton Brooks

Redshirt intact

WR Micah Tease (played in three games)

WR Raymond Cottrell (played in three games)

DE Rylan Kennedy (played in three games)

CB Jayvon Thomas (played in three games)

CB Bravion Rogers (played in one game)

DT Jadon Scarlett (has not played)

DT Samu Taumanupepe (played in two games)

OL TJ Shanahan (played in two games)

TE Jaden Platt (has not played)

QB Marcel Reed (has not played)

P Tyler White (has not played)

OL Colton Thomasson (played in one game)

OL Naquil Betrand (has not played)


Upperclassmen who could, or will, redshirt

Sophomore QB Conner Weigman (leg/ankle) will redshirt

Sophomore TE Donovan Green (ACL) will redshirt

Junior S Jardin Gilbert (shoulder) will likely redshirt

Junior OL Deuce Fatheree (offseason surgery) could redshirt

Senior CB Tony Grimes (lower body injury) could redshirt

