His college career didn't begin at A&M -- or even on a football field. He left 1A Iola, located in Grimes County, for the University of Kansas with the idea of playing baseball for the Jayhawks. When that didn't work out, he decided to walk on to the Kansas football team as a tight end.

But David Beaty was the head coach at Kansas in 2016, and there was little need for tight ends. After a redshirt season in Lawrence, Renick decided to head home and try his luck with the Aggies.

Renick sat out 2017, then found opportunity knocking when a tight end-friendly coach took over a the end of that season. Renick caught a touchdown pass in A&M's 2018 spring game, but was overshadowed by the performance of another former Jayhawk tight end, Jace Sternberger. As Sternberger became an All-American in 2018, Renick quietly toiled on special teams, playing in 11 games. He caught one pass, for 8 yards, in the season opener against Northwestern State -- and that was all for the year.

It looked like 2019 was going to be more of the same for Renick, as he went through spring practice behind Glenn Beal and Baylor Cupp and Jalen Wydermyer waiting in the wings to arrive in the summer. Then, in June, disaster struck and it looked like 2019 wasn't going to happen for Renick at all.

He tore the ACL in his right knee late in the spring, an injury that usually takes 12 to 18 months to recover. Instead of throwing in the towel, Renick stayed in College Station all summer, attending rehab sessions and working to strengthen his knee. But the start of the season, he was back on the field.

"He's only four and a half, five months out (from tearing his ACL)," Coach Jimbo Fisher said. "For him to even be out there is amazing."

It's a good thing for the Aggies that he is. Cupp's 2019 season ended abruptly halfway through training camp, when he suffered a broken leg. The Aggies moved Camron Horry back from defense to tight end to support Beal and Wydermyer, but he has not suited up for the past month. With Beal sidelined when the Aggies traveled to Oxford to face Ole Miss, Renick found himself in the lineup.

Even though Beal has returned, Renick has remained on the field. The tenacity that allowed him to return from an ACL injury with remarkable speed has shown in his blocking, as he has helped reinvigorate an Aggie running attack that has been dormant for much of the season. He provided a key block on Isaiah Spiller's 60-yard touchdown run in A&M's 45-14 win over UTSA, sealing off the right edge to allow Spiller to go the distance untouched.

Considering the beating that many walk-ons take during the course of a season without the benefit of seeing the field, nobody would have spited Renick if he had quit in June. Instead, he has become a vital part of the 2019 team.

"They (walk-ons)'re not given opportunities that other guys get. That tells me about Renick, his perseverance, his mentality, his toughness," Fisher said. "This young man is going to be successful in whatever he does in life. And he understands football."

It is always difficult for a walk-on to find a way onto the field consistently, especially in a league like the SEC. But Renick has done it, and earned the respect of his coach in the process.

"(Walk-ons) don't always get told what they want to hear. They aren't always the first pick; they aren't always picked ... and then they take advantage of the three opportunities they have and say, 'Yes sir, I'm happy.' It's amazing how successful those guys are in life, and I think Renick is going to be one of them," Fisher said.