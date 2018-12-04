Reviewing A&M's win over Northwestern State
COLLEGE STATION -- Monday night, the Aggies welcomed the Northwestern State Demons into Reed Arena for a non-conference game in which they never trailed.
The game started a bit slow and sloppy, but quickly cleaned up and was a fun one to watch as A&M pulled away and won easily, 80-59. Of course, Northwestern State is also 2-7 and was described by their own sports information department as "anemic" and "terrible" in the pregame notes, so this was one the Aggies should have won comfortably.
New arrival finds his groove
The story of the night came from Wendell Mitchell, the former JUCO product, who poured in a game high 18 points off the bench, on a very clean 5-10 (including 3-7 from 3) from the field. Mitchell played well on both sides of the court, and really gave A&M (3-4) a spark off the bench that could be useful for the rest of the season.
TJ Starks also had an efficient night, dropping 12 points on 50% from the field. Perhaps just as importantly, Starks only committed 2 turnovers, something that will be key for him. A&M's big man, Christian Mekowulu, put up 14, including an 8-10 night from the line. Savion Flagg, who is quickly becoming the team's best player, was strong in every aspect on the court with 9 points, 6 boards, and 6 assists.
The Aggies shot 48.1% for the game, but a lot of their scoring came on the break and down low. Their 3-point shooting, which is supposed to be a key for this team, was not good: 7-24, or 29.2%.
Aggies send a lot of shots back
Mekowulu also had a nice night playing paint defender, racking up 2 nice blocks and contesting nearly everything that came down low. Josh Nebo was a force to be reckoned with on the low block all night while Mekowulu was on the bench. Nebo had 3 blocks and grabbed 9 boards, along with 8 points. Flagg also contributed three blocks as the team racked up 12 total, which matches the program's single game record.
Bigger test awaits Saturday
The team ultimately played quick, taking every opportunity they could to turn defense into quick offense with an easy bucket. The passing and team chemistry seems to be improving and the small ball lineup is beginning to look like it has a place in this team’s game plan. It should be interesting to see how the Aggies follow up this performance against Boston College when they come to College Station this Saturday.
Aggies lose another big man
Sophomore forward Isiah Jasey, has decided to leave the program and will no longer be with the team. His departure leaves the Aggies, who were already thin up front, in an even worse position at the center and power forward positions.