The game started a bit slow and sloppy, but quickly cleaned up and was a fun one to watch as A&M pulled away and won easily, 80-59. Of course, Northwestern State is also 2-7 and was described by their own sports information department as "anemic" and "terrible" in the pregame notes, so this was one the Aggies should have won comfortably.

The story of the night came from Wendell Mitchell, the former JUCO product, who poured in a game high 18 points off the bench, on a very clean 5-10 (including 3-7 from 3) from the field. Mitchell played well on both sides of the court, and really gave A&M (3-4) a spark off the bench that could be useful for the rest of the season.

TJ Starks also had an efficient night, dropping 12 points on 50% from the field. Perhaps just as importantly, Starks only committed 2 turnovers, something that will be key for him. A&M's big man, Christian Mekowulu, put up 14, including an 8-10 night from the line. Savion Flagg, who is quickly becoming the team's best player, was strong in every aspect on the court with 9 points, 6 boards, and 6 assists.

The Aggies shot 48.1% for the game, but a lot of their scoring came on the break and down low. Their 3-point shooting, which is supposed to be a key for this team, was not good: 7-24, or 29.2%.