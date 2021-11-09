Rivals100 RB Rueben Owens is coveted coast to coast
EL CAMPO, Texas -- The perfect combination of an explosive running backs in a creative, run-dominated offense is taking center stage about an hour south of Houston.Rivals100 running back Rueben Owe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news