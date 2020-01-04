SAN ANTONIO -- Edgerrin Cooper was one of a handful of nationally ranked prospects to privately fax in their paperwork during the Early Signing Window, and during Saturday's All-American Bowl, he revealed where. The Rivals250 linebacker is officially an Aggie. Cooper committed and signed with Texas A&M over LSU and Utah, the other finalists that emerged after he backed off his commitment to Oklahoma around Thanksgiving. Cooper was a late offer by Texas A&M but made an official visit in December, where he got a close look at the defense and met with the coaching staff. He left College Station with a good feeling he could make an early impact and play on a big SEC stage.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"I feel like I can make an impact there. The defensive scheme fits me. I love the coaches. I watched the practices and I loved how they ran it. I have a great relationship with coach (Bradley Dale) Peveto. He's funny, he's awesome, he's an honest man, and that's what I want (in a coach)." "The main factor was building that trust, building up our relationship. We built it up extremely fast with them." "As far as looking at their linebackers over there and how everything was set up, I know I can come in and do what I have to do ... hard work, you know, grinding it out and getting the job done there." "It was a stressful moment and it would be stressful for anyone, but I got with my parents and we talked it over. I just wanna get everything out of the way, make it a done deal, and that was it."

RIVALS REACTION