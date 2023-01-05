Texas A&M's offense got a shot in the arm Thursday when redshirt junior guard Layden Robinson announced he would return for the 2023 season.
Robinson, the team's starting right guard the past two seasons, was a preseason All-SEC selection but struggled with an ankle injury the entire season. Still, he started all 12 games and frequently served as the face of the team in tough situations, taking difficult questions from the media after painful losses.
When healthy, Robinson is one of the SEC's better interior linemen, and the opportunity to prove that to the NFL once again likely played into his decision to come back.
Robinson's announcement means the Aggies can return its entire offensive line from 2022 if coach Jimbo Fisher and new offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino decide to do so. Left tackle Trey Zuhn, center Bryce Foster, Robinson and right tackle Deuce Fatheree seem set, but Kam Dewberry will likely face a challenge from former starters Aki Ogunbiyi and Jordan Moko -- both of whom are coming off of knee injuries.