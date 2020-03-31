News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-31 14:03:09 -0500') }} football Edit

Ross Bjork - Weekly Update

Courtney Roland • AggieYell
Editor
@CourtneyRivals
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork joins Aggie Athletics in a weekly update.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}