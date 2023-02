Ryan Wingo one of the best WRs in the class of 2024 tells AggieYell.com that he will be vising Texas A&M in the spring. Wingo is one of the top targets for A&M at the WR position if not the top target not named Micah Hudson. Wingo sits at 6'2 and 195 LBS, one of the bigger WRs in the class. Currently ranked 16th in the country and the number #1 player in Missouri.

Wingo recruitment has been quite public and school's like A&M , Notre Dame , Tennessee , and newly offered Alabama have all been recruiting Wingo very hard. Texas A&M staff has been going all-in making Wingo feel like a top target and making him feel loved every time he visits. Right now if I were to put a FutureCast it would be for Tennessee, but A&M is second behind the vols. Couple more visits and the Aggie's could have positioned themselves very well with the Five-Star.