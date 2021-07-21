Saban discusses the 2021 Tide

And win he has, repeatedly. After romping to another national championship in 2020, Alabama returns as the odds-on favorite to win it all again, with Texas A&M appearing to be the only major obstacle on the Crimson Tide’s schedule.

But Alabama will look very different in 2021. Quarterback Mac Jones is gone, replaced by sophomore Bryce Young. Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith, running back Najee Harris and several offensive linemen have also headed to the NFL, and offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian is now the head coach at Texas. Replacing Sarkisian is former Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien, the former head coach at Penn State before heading to the NFL.

O’Brien may be much-maligned for his handling of the Texans, but he was an effective offensive coach at the college level. Saban said O’Brien has re-acclimated to the college game quickly.

:Bill has done a really, really good job, but everybody's got to remember Sark came from the NFL. Lane (Kiffin) had coached in the NFL. I've coached in the NFL. So I don't think systematically what happens in the NFL is all that much different than what happens in college when it comes to football itself,” he said. “We're not changing offenses. We've got a good offense. We've got a good system. We've got a good philosophy. Bill has certainly added to that in a positive way, and we'll probably continue to make some changes. But from a terminology standpoint, from a player standpoint in our building, our offense was very, very productive, and we want to continue to run the same type of offense and feature the players that we have who are playmakers who can make plays, and I think Bill will do a good job of that.”

The Tide already had one of the nation’s top inside linebackers with Christian Harris, but added former Tennessee tackling machine Henry To’oTo’o to pair with him this season. Saban said the former Vol had quickly adjusted to a new defense in Tuscaloosa.

“We're talking about a fine young man who's very intelligent, very instinctive player, very conscientious. He wants to know everything about not only what he does, but everybody on the defense. He's got really good leadership qualities,” Saban said.

In spite of another year of massive turnover, the coach of the defending champions said the constant thread to Alabama’s success remains.

“I think you have to have culture in your organization, which probably comes from the mindset of the people in your organization to have goals and aspirations for what they want to accomplish and what they want to do - and I'm talking about players as well here - and they have to have a good understanding of what does it take to accomplish those goals and aspirations to be the best that they can be, and how do they have to edit their behavior to be able to do that and can they have the discipline, self-discipline on a daily basis to execute and do the things they need to do, make the choices and decisions they need to make, so that they can be the best that they can be,” he said.