"e went on vacation to Italy, just to clear that up, that was our 50th wedding anniversary gift to Ms. Terry from some of our friends, which I success fully got out of for two years," he said at SEC Media Days. "I failed to be able to get out of it this year. Didn't really want to go.But it was a fabulous time. Fabulous. And I would recommend anybody do it, lots of good culture, great architecture, art, a lot of good things to see.And I thought nobody would know us anywhere that we went, and we got 'Roll Tided' everywhere we went. Even in the Ferrari plant, we had a tour of the Ferrari plant and these cats don't even speak English and we're getting 'Roll Tide.'"Saban got his fair share of softball questions during his time at the podium, including one about his favorite flavor of cake (carrot). But he got very serious in talking about what it would take to return Alabama to the top of the SEC.

"We are still evolving as a team. Lots of new players, some experienced players to go with some of the good, young players that we have in the program. New coaches evolving into the system, and trying to get the young players on our team to be able to develop in the system and so far the players are very enthusiastic and very committed to developing the talent that we have on our team," he said.

The Crimson Tide were just a couple of plays away from being undefeated once again in 2022, but also came within inches of losing to both Texas A&M and Texas. The results -- a 10-2 record -- were enough for Alabama to focus on "humility".

"When you have humility, you always think there's a better way. So you are always searching. You're always listening.You're always trying to learn," he said. "And if you just think you're really, really good and you're better than everybody else,s ometimes you don't take those and develop those relationships with the same amount of gratitude and you don't have the same kind of team chemistry that goes with players and coaches alike."

Saban will have to develop chemistry with a new quarterback after Bryce Young's departure to the NFL. Who that quarterback will be remains a mystery.

"So we have three guys that are competing for that position right now. All of those players are getting better, and it's important for us that all those players get better. I don't think anybody has actually separated themselves yet ... and I don't think it's something that we are trying to rush," he said.

Saban said that, outside of quarterback, he believes his offense will be improved over the 2022 edition.

"At other positions on offense, we probably, I think, are improved. The receivers are same guys, older, more experienced. We have got good runners; (the) offensive line doesn't have a lot of experience returning but we have some really good young players who have developed nicely. Tight end, we have a transfer that can help us there and some young guys that are developing," he said.

Defense may be more of a question mark, with Will Anderson leading a number of starters to the NFL.

"Defensively, we have got six starters back, all five guys that left got drafted, so challenging to replace all those guys, but again, I'm pleased with the young people that we have in the program that can develop, even though they may lack some experience," Saban said.

The Tide will also be breaking in new coordinators on both sides of the ball, adding to the upheaval of an offseason that saw Alabama players selected as the first two picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

"(Offensive coordinator) Tommy Rees is a bright young guy who has done a really, really good job, players relate well toh im. He relates well to them. He's a good presenter. He's very bright and understands the game conceptually very, very well and has done a really good job of implementing our offense and adding to it things that I think will benefit us in the future," Saban said. "Kevin Steele was a long-time defensive coordinator in this league and has coached with us a couple times before, and he knows the system."

In spite of his numerous successes, Saban said he focuses on games where Alabama came up short when he looks back -- including the 41-38 loss at A&M in 2021, which will be precisely two years to the day when the teams meet at Kyle Field this year.

"Most of the things that I remember about the past are the games we didn't win, the National Championship games that we lost, the games that we lost a year ago on the last play of the game, and how that impacted our chances to have a successful season and accomplish the goals that the players wanted to accomplish and how we could have impacted that in a more positive way," he said.



