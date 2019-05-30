Sammamish, Washington, Eastside Catholic High School four-star running back Sam Adams II went from 40-plus schools to 15 in April. Now as the 6-foot-2, 200-pound prospect heads into the summer before his senior year, 15 has become six.

Texas A&M, a very familiar program to the family, made the cut. Adams’ father, Sam Adams, made a name for himself as an Aggie defensive tackle-defensive end. He would later be drafted eighth overall to Seattle in the 1994 NFL Draft, and be dubbed a three time Pro Bowl Selection and two time All Pro.

Joining the Aggies at the top are Washington, Ohio State, Alabama, Penn State and Florida.

“My dad went to A&M,” said Adams. “I would be carrying on that torch. Every kids dream is to continue that tradition and legacy. My dad loves the idea of me going to A&M. He’s very supportive in this process.”

Adams has not yet been to A&M, but that will soon change.

“I will be taking a trip to A&M this summer,” he said. “I talk with Coach (Jay) Graham and Coach (Jimbo) Fisher. My dad has had a relationship with them, so the introduction and then getting to know them has been great. I really like Coach Fisher’s coaching style and the way he treats his players ...They see me fitting in at not just running back, but at wideout as well catching passes.”

When Adams visits A&M, or any program for that matter, there are a few important aspects he will be keying in on.

“I want to study engineering,” said Adams. “I’d like to see what all academic resources there are available. I also want to see where the players live and get a feel for that. Another important thing for me is, of course, good relationships with the coaches.”

Each of Adams’ top schools has certain things that stand out.

“Washington is the hometown team,” said Adams. “They always hit me up...As far as conversations go I’ve probably talked with the coaches there the most. They show me they are definitely interested.”

Adams will be taking an official visit to Ohio State June 21.

“I like the way they play ball there,” said Adams.

Adams has already made unofficial visits to Florida and in February he got the grand tour of Alabama.

Adams told Andrew Bone of Tide Sports that he particularly liked that he was able to see everything on the first trip.

"Alabama is recruiting me as a defensive back or running back," he said. "My heart is at running back, but I'm still thinking about DB in college.”

Adams rushed for 929 yards and 17 touchdowns during his junior season. He also caught three touchdown passes, and on defense he recorded 31 tackles and six interceptions.