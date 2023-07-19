If you have business with Congress or the federal government, consider teaming with Live Oak Strategies. Led by Ryan Thompson '01, Live Oak Strategies is a premier consultancy that specializes in Strategic Advisory Services, Business Consulting, and Federal Government Relations. Whether it's navigating the labyrinth of government regulations or building relationships with key policymakers, Live Oak Strategies has the experience and knowledge to help businesses thrive in today's competitive landscape.

Sankey told reporters that the two years of NIL have been a "net positive" for student athletes, but the lack of uniformity puts some universities at a competitive advantage due to the phrasing of state laws.

"The reality is our student-athletes deserve something better than a patchwork of state laws that support their name, image, and likeness activities -- if support is the right word," he said. "Our student-athletes deserve something better than a race to the bottom at the state legislature level. As the efforts are made to create what are perceived as a competitive edge through state laws that are not overseen."

Sankey said that the SEC is not aware of any state actually enforcing their NIL laws, including Texas, which has a new NIL law that severely limits the NCAA's ability to regulate NIL activity in the state.

To our knowledge, no state has taken action to enforce its own state laws around name, image, and likeness activity.

"At the same time, we've seen in a number of states laws enacted that bar associations, the NCAA, or conferences, including the Southeastern Conference, from enforcing what at our level, at the conference level, are still to be adopted, if ever, NIL policies," he said. "In other words, the states haven't been active in enforcing laws, and now states are preventing the NCAA, our conferences, from adopting and enforcing reasonable name, image, and likeness standards.

If states refuse to enforce laws on the books, Sankey said, a national NIL law is necessary to create a level playing field.

"If states will not enforce the laws, and states are going to prohibit the NCAA or conferences from enforcing these reasonable policies, Congressional action is then the only way to provide a national uniform standard for name, image, and likeness activity and to draw the lines around the boundaries that do not become simply pay for play," he said. "Congress should not allow states under the false pretense of progress to upend a system that provides opportunities for all college athletes, men and women, universities and colleges of all different sizes, football players, divers, track and field competitors, and baseball and softball players and gymnasts."

Sankey said his position is not intended to punish schools like Texas A&M which are from states that have enacted what can be considered "anti-NCAA" legislation, but to ensure fairness.

"Our student-athletes want to know their competitors on the opposite line of scrimmage are subject and governed by the same rules and policies by which they are governed," he said.







