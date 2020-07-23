AggieYell - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, the Latest on the 2020 Season

"I haven't put a deadline--I've actually put dates out there. I wrote the timeline way back in May, and I realize how much has changed since then. We look at next week as an important milestone. They way I will explain it is I have finished 41 marathons in my life, and I realized you are going to go mile by mile. We are on that journey. The challenge right now is to understand where the finish-line may be. Last week we increased athletic activity. There is an opportunity to do the same later this week, so we've had a checking point today about our preparations to do so. Next week is a week prior to practice. We will have seen a lot of professional sports activity through the month of July. NFL training camps are scheduled to begin officially next week, but we've got rookies reporting and learning opportunities there. We try to use everyone of these experiences as learning opportunities to help inform our decision making. The milestone check next week is are we ready to move into that stage of practice, and part of that will be a conversation about what the season will look like. That is a conversation that has been taking place for weeks." - Greg Sankey