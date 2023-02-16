Fisher, LSU coach Brian Kelly and Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz have been tapped as the first three coaches to speak at this year's massive get-together, to be held July 17-20 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville. It will mark the first time the event has been held in Nashville, which will also be the first city beyond Atlanta and Hoover, Ala., to host the event.

Last year, Fisher was the last coach to speak at Media Days (and your humble scribe asked the last question of the entire event). When he will speak on July 17 has yet to be determined, but he won't be the last coach waiting.

Typically, each team also brings three players to Media Days, and that trend should continue this year.

Here's the full schedule: