SEC Media Days schedule released
Texas A&M fans won't have to wait long to hear coach Jimbo Fisher talk at SEC Media Days this year.
Fisher, LSU coach Brian Kelly and Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz have been tapped as the first three coaches to speak at this year's massive get-together, to be held July 17-20 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville. It will mark the first time the event has been held in Nashville, which will also be the first city beyond Atlanta and Hoover, Ala., to host the event.
Last year, Fisher was the last coach to speak at Media Days (and your humble scribe asked the last question of the entire event). When he will speak on July 17 has yet to be determined, but he won't be the last coach waiting.
Typically, each team also brings three players to Media Days, and that trend should continue this year.
Here's the full schedule:
Monday, July 17
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M
Brian Kelly, LSU
Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri
Tuesday, July 18
Hugh Freeze, Auburn
Kirby Smart, Georgia
Zach Arnett, Mississippi State
Clark Lea, Vanderbilt
Wednesday, July 19
Nick Saban, Alabama
Sam Pittman, Arkansas
Billy Napier, Florida
Mark Stoops, Kentucky
Thursday, July 20
Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss
Shane Beamer, South Carolina
Josh Heupel, Tennessee
A&M will play home conference games this year against Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State and South Carolina. It will play Arkansas in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and will play at Ole Miss, LSU and Tennessee.