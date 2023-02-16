News More News
SEC Media Days schedule released

Mark Passwaters
Publisher
@mbpRivals

Texas A&M fans won't have to wait long to hear coach Jimbo Fisher talk at SEC Media Days this year.

After going last in Atlanta last year, Jimbo Fisher may be first up at SEC Media Days in Nashville.

Fisher, LSU coach Brian Kelly and Missouri's Eli Drinkwitz have been tapped as the first three coaches to speak at this year's massive get-together, to be held July 17-20 at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville. It will mark the first time the event has been held in Nashville, which will also be the first city beyond Atlanta and Hoover, Ala., to host the event.

Last year, Fisher was the last coach to speak at Media Days (and your humble scribe asked the last question of the entire event). When he will speak on July 17 has yet to be determined, but he won't be the last coach waiting.

Typically, each team also brings three players to Media Days, and that trend should continue this year.

Here's the full schedule:

Monday, July 17

Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M

Brian Kelly, LSU

Eli Drinkwitz, Missouri

Tuesday, July 18

Hugh Freeze, Auburn

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Zach Arnett, Mississippi State

Clark Lea, Vanderbilt

Wednesday, July 19

Nick Saban, Alabama

Sam Pittman, Arkansas

Billy Napier, Florida

Mark Stoops, Kentucky

Thursday, July 20

Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss

Shane Beamer, South Carolina

Josh Heupel, Tennessee

A&M will play home conference games this year against Alabama, Auburn, Mississippi State and South Carolina. It will play Arkansas in AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and will play at Ole Miss, LSU and Tennessee.

