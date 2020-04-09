The second round of AggieYell.com's Greatest Aggie Football Player of All Time Tournament continues with the matchups in the Bonfire Region.

Von Miller won his first round matchup easily.

John Kimbrough (top seed) vs. George Woodard

How they got here: Kimbrough defeated Jason Webster while Woodard beat Joe Routt in the first round Kimbrough (RB; 1936-40) Awards: Heisman runner-up, 1940; fifth in the Heisman balloting, 1939; All-American, 1939-40; All-Southwest Conference, 1939-40 "Jarrin John" wasn't just a big back at his time, he would be now at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds. His stats aren't easy to come by, but when he's compared favorable to Jim Thorpe, Red Grange and Bronco Nagurski, you know he was good. His 26 carries and 151 yards in the Sugar Bowl against Tulane were key to A&M's victory and the 1939 national championship. Woodard (RB; 1975-79) Stats: 630 carries for 2,911 yards and 35 TD Awards: 1976 All-SWC The durable Woodard remains seventh all-time in Aggie history in rushing yards, fourth in carries and fourth in touchdowns. He ran for 100 yards or more in a game 16 different times.

Von Miller (second seed) vs. Ryan Swope

How they got here: Miller beat Shane Lechler while Swope topped Rodney Thomas in the first round Miller (LB; 2006-10) Stats: 181 tackles, 50.5 tackles for loss, 33 sacks Awards: 2010 Butkus Award winner; 2009-10 All-American; 2009-10 All-Big 12 One of the most popular Aggies in recent memory, Miller was also one of the most dominant. He was the nation's best pass rusher for two straight seasons and dominated opponents before being drafted second overall by the Denver Broncos. Swope (WR; 2009-12) Stats: 252 receptions for 3,117 yards and 24 TD Awards: 2011 All-Big 12; 2012 All-SEC Swope remains the program leader in receptions and yards for a career and receptions for a season. He may have been overshadowed by Jeff Fuller and Mike Evans, but nobody had a better career.

Quentin Coryatt (third seed) vs. Leeland McElroy

How they got here: Coryatt beat Erik McCoy while McElroy beat Patrick Bates in the first round Coryatt (LB; 1990-91) Stats: 184 tackles, 7.5 sacks Awards: 1991 All-American; 1990 SWC Newcomer of the Year; 1991 SWC Defensive Player of the Year; 1991 All-SWC Coryatt only played two seasons at A&M, but was the best player on the nation's best defense. He wreaked havoc on everyone, culminating with the still famous "Hit" against TCU. McElroy (RB; 1993-95) Stats: 448 carries for 2,442 yards and 29 TD rushing; 53 receptions for 645 yards and 7 TD; 30 kick returns for 1,099 yards (36.6 yards per return) and 4 TD Awards: 1994-95 All-American; 1993-95 All-SWC One of the best kickoff returners of all time, he still holds the record for the most all-purpose yards in a game in A&M history (359 against LSU, 1995). He ran for 100 yards in a game eight times and led the nation in kickoff return average at more than 39 yards a return in 1993.

Antonio Armstrong vs. Keith Mitchell

How they got here: Armstrong beat Kevin Murray while Mitchell upset Charlie Krueger in the first round Armstrong (LB; 1991-94) Awards: 1994 All-American; 1993-94 All-SWC; 1994 Butkus Award Semi-Finalist; 1994 Cotton Bowl MVP An explosive linebacker who helped lead the Wrecking Crew, Armstrong was one of the nation's best defenders. Mitchell (LB; 1993-96) Stats: 34 career sacks Awards: 1995 All-SWC; 1996 All-Big 12; 1996 All-American Mitchell was a sack machine his last two seasons, racking up 27.5. He's still fourth all-time in program history with his 34 sacks.

