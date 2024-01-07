Smith's scholarship ended up going to a 4-star defensive tackle named McKinnley Jackson, so both sides were happy in the grand scheme. But now, the Aggies really need another running back and Smith fits the bill.

Playing a full 12-game schedule for the first time in his career in 2023, Smith responded with solid numbers. He carried the ball a career-high 53 times for 218 yards (4.1 YPC) and a touchdown, while also catching another 33 passes for 242 yards (7.3 YPC).

2022 looked like a breakout season for Smith, as the 6 foot, 210-pound back carried the ball 30 times for 206 yards and 3 scores while adding another 7 catches for 63 yards and a score in Stanford's first two games. Unfortunately, an injury wiped out the rest of his season.

When Smith went in the portal, A&M quickly offered and became the only serious target for him and his family -- his sister, Rheagan, played soccer for the Aggies. During his official visit this weekend, Smith decided he'd take the field for A&M as well.