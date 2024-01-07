Second time's a charm
This transfer commitment story and analysis is brought to you by Branch & Dhillon, P.C.!
In 2020, Jimbo Fisher and his staff pursued 4-star running back E.J. Smith until national signing day, but he decided to go to Stanford. Given a second opportunity, Smith will finish his football career in Aggieland.
Smith's scholarship ended up going to a 4-star defensive tackle named McKinnley Jackson, so both sides were happy in the grand scheme. But now, the Aggies really need another running back and Smith fits the bill.
Playing a full 12-game schedule for the first time in his career in 2023, Smith responded with solid numbers. He carried the ball a career-high 53 times for 218 yards (4.1 YPC) and a touchdown, while also catching another 33 passes for 242 yards (7.3 YPC).
2022 looked like a breakout season for Smith, as the 6 foot, 210-pound back carried the ball 30 times for 206 yards and 3 scores while adding another 7 catches for 63 yards and a score in Stanford's first two games. Unfortunately, an injury wiped out the rest of his season.
When Smith went in the portal, A&M quickly offered and became the only serious target for him and his family -- his sister, Rheagan, played soccer for the Aggies. During his official visit this weekend, Smith decided he'd take the field for A&M as well.
What this means for the Aggies
They add a needed running back to their existing trio of Le'Veon Moss, Rueben Owens and Amari Daniels and may have picked up a third down back in the process.
Even though Smith is classified as a senior, he could play at least one more season beyond 2024 if he decided to due to his Covid year and only playing in two games in 2022. He only has 109 career carries, nearly half of which came last year, so he's got plenty of tread left on the tire.
Even though E.J. is Emmitt's son, the Aggies aren't looking for him to come in and be a superstar. They're looking for a complimentary back who will do everything right and maintain a high level of ability when they're on the field. Smith probably becomes the Aggies' best pass-catching back (with Rueben Owens also in the discussion), which will likely get him on the field in passing situations.
A&M definitely had to have another back and they got one with experience. He's a good fit for what the Aggies need this upcoming season.