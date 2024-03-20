In a statement released by the SEC Wednesday afternoon, commissioner Greg Sankey said the idea of expanding the conference schedule to nine games is still under consideration, but the best course of action for now would be to establish a home-and-home arrangement with 2024 opponents and one other mandated opponent from a major conference or a major independent (in A&M's case, Notre Dame).

“We continue to monitor changes across college sports as they relate to future scheduling,” Sankey said. “Continuing with our current format for the 2025 season provides additional time to understand the impact of the changes happening around us as we determine the appropriate long-term plan for SEC football scheduling.”

While the dates have yet to be set, the Aggies and other SEC programs now know who they'll face in 2025. For A&M, the list of opponents is as follows:

HOME:

Tarleton State

Utah State

UTSA

Auburn

South Carolina

Florida

Mississippi State

Road:

Notre Dame

LSU

Arkansas

Texas

Missouri