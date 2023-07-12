Here's a look at the makeup of the Texas A&M defensive depth chart with each player's final Rivals rankings: 

Walter Nolen is one of several 5-stars up front.
Defensive end
Name Class Ranking

Fadil Diggs

Redshirt junior

Shemar Stewart

Sophomore

Shemar Turner

Junior

LT Overton

Sophomore

Malick Sylla

Sophomore

Enai White

Sophomore

Rylan Kennedy

Freshman

Dealyn Evans

Commit

Gabriel Reliford

Commit
Defensive tackle
Name Class Ranking 

McKinnley Jackson

Senior

Walter Nolen

Sophomore

Isaiah Raikes

Redshirt junior

Albert Regis

Junior

DJ Hicks

Freshman

Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy

Redshirt freshman

Jadon Scarlett

Freshman

Samu Taumanupepe

Freshman
Linebacker
Name Class Ranking

Edgerrin Cooper

Senior

Chris Russell Jr.

Redshirt senior

Jurriente Davis

Senior

Martrell Harris

Sophomore

Daymion Sanford

Freshman

Taurean York

Freshman

Tyanthony Smith

Commit

Jordan Lockhart

Commit

Tristan Jernigan

Commit
Safety/nickel
Name Class Ranking

Demani Richardson

Redshirt senior

Jardin Gilbert

Junior

Bryce Anderson

Sophomore

Dalton Brooks

Freshman

Jarred Kerr

Sophomore

Jacoby Mathews

Sophomore

Jordan Pride

Commit
Cornerback
Name Class Ranking

Tony Grimes

Senior

Sam McCall

Sophomore

Tyreek Chappell

Junior

Deuce Harmon

Redshirt sophomore

Bobby Taylor

Redshirt freshman

Josh DeBerry

Senior

Bravion Rogers

Freshman

Jayvon Thomas

Freshman