Seeing stars: Defense
Here's a look at the makeup of the Texas A&M defensive depth chart with each player's final Rivals rankings:
|Name
|Class
|Ranking
|
Fadil Diggs
|
Redshirt junior
|
Shemar Stewart
|
Sophomore
|
Shemar Turner
|
Junior
|
LT Overton
|
Sophomore
|
Malick Sylla
|
Sophomore
|
Enai White
|
Sophomore
|
Rylan Kennedy
|
Freshman
|
Dealyn Evans
|
Commit
|
Gabriel Reliford
|
Commit
|Name
|Class
|Ranking
|
McKinnley Jackson
|
Senior
|
Walter Nolen
|
Sophomore
|
Isaiah Raikes
|
Redshirt junior
|
Albert Regis
|
Junior
|
DJ Hicks
|
Freshman
|
Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Jadon Scarlett
|
Freshman
|
Samu Taumanupepe
|
Freshman
|Name
|Class
|Ranking
|
Edgerrin Cooper
|
Senior
|
Chris Russell Jr.
|
Redshirt senior
|
Jurriente Davis
|
Senior
|
Martrell Harris
|
Sophomore
|
Daymion Sanford
|
Freshman
|
Taurean York
|
Freshman
|
Tyanthony Smith
|
Commit
|
Jordan Lockhart
|
Commit
|
Tristan Jernigan
|
Commit
|Name
|Class
|Ranking
|
Demani Richardson
|
Redshirt senior
|
Jardin Gilbert
|
Junior
|
Bryce Anderson
|
Sophomore
|
Dalton Brooks
|
Freshman
|
Jarred Kerr
|
Sophomore
|
Jacoby Mathews
|
Sophomore
|
Jordan Pride
|
Commit
|Name
|Class
|Ranking
|
Tony Grimes
|
Senior
|
Sam McCall
|
Sophomore
|
Tyreek Chappell
|
Junior
|
Deuce Harmon
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Bobby Taylor
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Josh DeBerry
|
Senior
|
Bravion Rogers
|
Freshman
|
Jayvon Thomas
|
Freshman