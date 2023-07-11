Here's a look at the current makeup of Texas A&M's offense by their original ranking by Rivals.com:

Bryce Foster is one of two 5-stars in A&M's offensive depth chart.
Quarterback
Name Class Rating

Conner Weigman

Sophomore

Max Johnson

Redshirt junior

Marcel Reed

Freshman

Jaylen Henderson

Redshirt sophomore

Anthony Maddox

Commit

Miles O'Neill

Commit
Running back
Name Class Ranking

Amari Daniels

Junior

Le'Veon Moss

Sophomore

Rueben Owens

Freshman

David Bailey

Redshirt senior

Earnest Crownover

Super senior

Jerry Johnson III

Redshirt senior
Name Class Ranking 

Max Wright

Super senior (originally recruited as DE)

Donovan Green

Sophomore

Jake Johnson

Sophomore

Fernando Garza

Redshirt sophomore

Theo Ohrstrom

Redshirt freshman

Jaden Platt

Freshman

Eric Karner

Commit
Wide receiver 
Name Class Ranking

Ainias Smith

Redshirt senior

Jalen Preston

Redshirt senior

Evan Stewart

Sophomore

Moose Muhammad

Redshirt junior

Noah Thomas

Sophomore

Raymond Cottrell

Freshman

Micah Tease

Freshman

Jordan Anthony

Redshirt freshman

Jahdae Walker

Junior

Cam Coleman

Commit

Dre'lon Miller

Commit

Jaylan Hornsby

Commit

Debron Gatling

Commit
Offensive tackle
Name Class Ranking

Deuce Fatheree

Junior

Trey Zuhn

Redshirt sophomore

Chase Bisontis

Freshman

Colton Thomasson

Freshman

Naquil Betrand

Freshman

Hunter Erb

Redshirt freshman

Dametrious Crownover

Redshirt sophomore

Ashton Funk

Commit

Weston Davis

Commit
Guard/center
Name Class Ranking

Layden Robinson

Redshirt senior

Bryce Foster

Redshirt sophomore

Kam Dewberry

Sophomore

TJ Shanahan

Freshman

Mark Nabou

Redshirt freshman

Remington Strickland

Redshirt sophomore

Finn Dirstine

Redshirt senior

Jordan Spasojevic-Moko

Redshirt junior

Aki Ogunbiyi

Redshirt junior

Coen Echols

Commit