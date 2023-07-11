Seeing stars: Offense
Here's a look at the current makeup of Texas A&M's offense by their original ranking by Rivals.com:
|Name
|Class
|Rating
|
Conner Weigman
|
Sophomore
|
Max Johnson
|
Redshirt junior
|
Marcel Reed
|
Freshman
|
Jaylen Henderson
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Anthony Maddox
|
Commit
|
Miles O'Neill
|
Commit
|Name
|Class
|Ranking
|
Amari Daniels
|
Junior
|
Le'Veon Moss
|
Sophomore
|
Rueben Owens
|
Freshman
|
David Bailey
|
Redshirt senior
|
Earnest Crownover
|
Super senior
|
Jerry Johnson III
|
Redshirt senior
|Name
|Class
|Ranking
|
Max Wright
|
Super senior (originally recruited as DE)
|
Donovan Green
|
Sophomore
|
Jake Johnson
|
Sophomore
|
Fernando Garza
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Theo Ohrstrom
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Jaden Platt
|
Freshman
|
Eric Karner
|
Commit
|Name
|Class
|Ranking
|
Ainias Smith
|
Redshirt senior
|
Jalen Preston
|
Redshirt senior
|
Evan Stewart
|
Sophomore
|
Moose Muhammad
|
Redshirt junior
|
Noah Thomas
|
Sophomore
|
Raymond Cottrell
|
Freshman
|
Micah Tease
|
Freshman
|
Jordan Anthony
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Jahdae Walker
|
Junior
|
Cam Coleman
|
Commit
|
Dre'lon Miller
|
Commit
|
Jaylan Hornsby
|
Commit
|
Debron Gatling
|
Commit
|Name
|Class
|Ranking
|
Deuce Fatheree
|
Junior
|
Trey Zuhn
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Chase Bisontis
|
Freshman
|
Colton Thomasson
|
Freshman
|
Naquil Betrand
|
Freshman
|
Hunter Erb
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Dametrious Crownover
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Ashton Funk
|
Commit
|
Weston Davis
|
Commit
|Name
|Class
|Ranking
|
Layden Robinson
|
Redshirt senior
|
Bryce Foster
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Kam Dewberry
|
Sophomore
|
TJ Shanahan
|
Freshman
|
Mark Nabou
|
Redshirt freshman
|
Remington Strickland
|
Redshirt sophomore
|
Finn Dirstine
|
Redshirt senior
|
Jordan Spasojevic-Moko
|
Redshirt junior
|
Aki Ogunbiyi
|
Redshirt junior
|
Coen Echols
|
Commit