AggieYell - Signing Day Central

{{ timeAgo('2021-02-03 08:53:24 -0600') }} football Edit

Signing Day Central

Mark Passwaters • AggieYell
Publisher
@mbpRivals

It's the original National Signing Day, and the Aggies have several targets still uncommitted as the big day arrives. This thread will be updated as the day goes on.

Jimbo Fisher hopes to celebrate some more with the addition of some new 2021 commits.
Announcement times

The nation's top uncommitted running back will decide between A&M and Texas at 1 p.m. central time.

The big defensive tackle will choose either Ole Miss or A&M at 3 p.m. central time. His announcement will be televised on ESPN.

The JUCO offensive lineman will announce Thursday -- Friday in his native Australia.

The 4-star wide receiver is expected to choose between A&M and LSU -- but he may not make a decision today. He has no time scheduled and could wait for an undetermined period of time to sign.

2021 signee refresher

2021 Texas A&amp;M signees
5-stars 4-stars  3-stars 2020 commits

OL Bryce Foster

DE Shemar Turner

OL Matthew Wykoff

LB Kenneth Phillips III

DE Tunmise Adeleye

OL Ruben Fatheree

CB Tyreek Chappell

QB Eli Stowers

CB Dreyden Norwood

RB Amari Daniels

DT Albert Regis

WR Shad Banks

OL Trey Zuhn

OL Remington Strickland

WR Yulkeith Brown

DE Jahzion Harris

DE Eljah Jeudy

DT Marcus Burris

S Jardin Gilbert

S Kendal Daniels

CB Deuce Harmon

1:30 p.m.: The Aggies land LJ Johnson

The Aggies land 4-star RB LJ Johnson.
The Aggies land 4-star RB LJ Johnson.

Texas A&M is the final destination for Cy-Fair RB LJ Johnson, with the Aggies beating out hated rival Texas for his commitment.

AY story on his commitment here;

Rivals.com's story is here.

