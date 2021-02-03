AggieYell - Signing Day Central

Signing Day Central
It's the original National Signing Day, and the Aggies have several targets still uncommitted as the big day arrives. This thread will be updated as the day goes on.
Announcement times
The nation's top uncommitted running back will decide between A&M and Texas at 1 p.m. central time.
The big defensive tackle will choose either Ole Miss or A&M at 3 p.m. central time. His announcement will be televised on ESPN.
The JUCO offensive lineman will announce Thursday -- Friday in his native Australia.
The 4-star wide receiver is expected to choose between A&M and LSU -- but he may not make a decision today. He has no time scheduled and could wait for an undetermined period of time to sign.
2021 signee refresher
|5-stars
|4-stars
|3-stars
|2020 commits
|
OL Bryce Foster
|
DE Shemar Turner
|
OL Matthew Wykoff
|
LB Kenneth Phillips III
|
DE Tunmise Adeleye
|
OL Ruben Fatheree
|
CB Tyreek Chappell
|
QB Eli Stowers
|
CB Dreyden Norwood
|
RB Amari Daniels
|
DT Albert Regis
|
WR Shad Banks
|
OL Trey Zuhn
|
OL Remington Strickland
|
WR Yulkeith Brown
|
DE Jahzion Harris
|
DE Eljah Jeudy
|
DT Marcus Burris
|
S Jardin Gilbert
|
S Kendal Daniels
|
CB Deuce Harmon
If you're interested in national news...
