"The truth is that I committed almost a month ago, but I kept it low key," he told AggieYell.com Saturday night. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound offensive lineman decided to let the cat out of the bag a few hours earlier, as his friend Akinola Ogunbiyi also announced that he would be joining the A&M recruiting class of 2020.

Chibuzo, who picked up an offer from the University of Texas just a few minutes before he publicly declared his A&M commitment, said the time was right to make it official.

"Plus, I love the school," he said. When asked what made A&M and the football program stand out, he quickly ticked off a list.

"They believed in me , they showed they were interested from the very start and didn’t make me wait. Their facilities are amazing and the coaches are great. Plus, it felt like home."

Chibuzo made it clear that he thought very highly of Jim Turner, the Aggies' offensive line coach who was instrumental in offering Chibuzo well ahead of other programs.

"He is a great man," Chibuzo said of Turner.

When asked if it felt good to have the recruiting process out of the way well over a year before he can sign, Chibuzo chuckled.

"Yeah, it feels good to have secured the bag early," he said.