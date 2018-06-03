Smart Move
When he joins the Texas A&M football program in two years, the Aggie coaching staff won't have to worry about Smart Chibuzo giving away details of the game. He's quite capable of keeping important things to himself.
"The truth is that I committed almost a month ago, but I kept it low key," he told AggieYell.com Saturday night. The 6-foot-5, 311-pound offensive lineman decided to let the cat out of the bag a few hours earlier, as his friend Akinola Ogunbiyi also announced that he would be joining the A&M recruiting class of 2020.
Committed 👍🏿#Gigem pic.twitter.com/ln78iff6WH— Smart Chibひzo (@kvng_buzo) June 3, 2018
Chibuzo, who picked up an offer from the University of Texas just a few minutes before he publicly declared his A&M commitment, said the time was right to make it official.
"Plus, I love the school," he said. When asked what made A&M and the football program stand out, he quickly ticked off a list.
"They believed in me , they showed they were interested from the very start and didn’t make me wait. Their facilities are amazing and the coaches are great. Plus, it felt like home."
Chibuzo made it clear that he thought very highly of Jim Turner, the Aggies' offensive line coach who was instrumental in offering Chibuzo well ahead of other programs.
"He is a great man," Chibuzo said of Turner.
When asked if it felt good to have the recruiting process out of the way well over a year before he can sign, Chibuzo chuckled.
"Yeah, it feels good to have secured the bag early," he said.
AY Analysis
It's pretty obvious the Aggies are thin at offensive tackle, even after picking up 2019 5-star Kenyon Green Saturday afternoon. Chibuzo's film shows a player who enjoys pushing opponents around. He has outstanding strength and moves with pretty good quickness. His technique is still developing, but he's already go the size and power to be an effective tackle at the next level. Some time spent working on the finer points at A&M could make him a solid starter at the SEC level.