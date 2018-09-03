Davis one of several Aggie commits to shine
Here's a look at how some of Texas A&M's 2019 commits did in their first action of the 2018 high school season:
West Mesquite wide receiver Dylan Wright
Lost 52-31 to Hutto
6 receptions, 62 yards, one touchdown
Mansfield Legacy cornerback Jeffery Carter
Lost 35-14 to Jenks (Okla.)
2 catches, 51 yards; his team allowed 319 yards passing
Brock tight end Baylor Cupp
Won 42-10 over Brownwood
1 catch, 61 yards, one touchdown
Colleyville Heritage wide receiver Kam Brown
Won 16-0 over North Forney
3 catchees, 104 yards, one touchdown
Coppell kicker Caden Davis
Won 30-28 over Sachse
3-3 FG from 42, 29, and a game winning 57 yard one; 3-3 XP
Houston St. Pius X wide receiver Chase Lane
Won 55-21 over Beaumont United
5 receptions, 71 yards
Waxahachie safety Demani Richardson
Won 54-32 over Ennis
9 rushes, 161 yards, 3 TD; his team allowed 119 yards passing
Klein Collins running back Isaiah Spiller
Won 47-13 over Alief Taylor
9 carries, 97 yards, 1 TD
Baton Rouge athlete Christian Harris
Won 46-17 over Mandeville
He had an 82 yard kick return for a touchdown