{{ timeAgo('2018-09-03 22:17:39 -0500') }} football Edit

Davis one of several Aggie commits to shine

Fletcher Whiteley • AggieYell.com
Staff Writer

Here's a look at how some of Texas A&M's 2019 commits did in their first action of the 2018 high school season: 

Caden Davis made a 57-yard field goal as time expired to boost Coppell to a win.

West Mesquite wide receiver Dylan Wright

Lost 52-31 to Hutto

6 receptions, 62 yards, one touchdown

Mansfield Legacy cornerback Jeffery Carter

Lost 35-14 to Jenks (Okla.)

2 catches, 51 yards; his team allowed 319 yards passing

Brock tight end Baylor Cupp

Won 42-10 over Brownwood

1 catch, 61 yards, one touchdown

Colleyville Heritage wide receiver Kam Brown

Won 16-0 over North Forney

3 catchees, 104 yards, one touchdown

Coppell kicker Caden Davis

Won 30-28 over Sachse

3-3 FG from 42, 29, and a game winning 57 yard one; 3-3 XP

Houston St. Pius X wide receiver Chase Lane

Won 55-21 over Beaumont United

5 receptions, 71 yards

Waxahachie safety Demani Richardson

Won 54-32 over Ennis

9 rushes, 161 yards, 3 TD; his team allowed 119 yards passing

Klein Collins running back Isaiah Spiller

Won 47-13 over Alief Taylor

9 carries, 97 yards, 1 TD

Baton Rouge athlete Christian Harris

Won 46-17 over Mandeville

He had an 82 yard kick return for a touchdown

