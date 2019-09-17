Ainias Smith? Maybe not so much.

After Texas A&M’s 62-3 rout of Lamar, however, it’s Smith that is getting the most attention. He didn’t start, but the young wide receiver had 6 catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in the first real playing time of his career. With remarkable agility that allows him to avoid defenders in the open field, his playmaking ability was obvious to everyone watching.

“The guy’s a very talented guy,” coach Jimbo Fisher said. “In the return game, can catch in the slot, can get the ball over … runs routes. He’s a really good player.”

Smith was overshadowed by more highly-rated wideout prospects in the 2019 class like Dylan Wright and Kam Brown, and his offer list maybe wasn’t as eye-popping as Duke turned out to be the Aggies’ main competition for him. When Smith finally committed New Year’s Day, there was some speculation on whether A&M would even take him. But in the eyes of one person, there was no doubt Smith was a take the whole way.

“We wanted him the whole time,” Fisher said. “It was his choice to be a late addition to the class. It wasn’t my choice. I’m glad he made that decision for sure.”

Smith’s high school film shows he is extremely versatile. At Fort Bend Dulles, he racked up

481 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground, another 718 yards and 10 touchdowns receiving, a kick return touchdown, three interceptions and a defensive touchdown. His speed and elusiveness made him one of the best players in the Houston area, which the Touchdown Club of Houston acknowledged in naming him a finalist for the 2018 UIL Offensive Player of the Year (which was won by his now-teammate, Green).

“We wanted him, loved him, we saw a natural football player … just very natural. You could see that on film,” Fisher said. “He’s got a really good skill set in terms of ball skills, making guys miss, has really good speed. He could be a heck of a defensive player.”

Even though he is smaller than the other freshman receivers at 5-foot-10 and 193 pounds, Smith’s agility brings something nobody else in the unit has. That led to him standing out in training camp and practicing with the starters when the other freshmen were still with the third team.

“He’s electric with the ball,” quarterback Kellen Mond said. “We like what we’ve seen and we’ll probably try to get the ball in his hands a little more this week too.”

Had it not been for a concussion sustained the Thursday before the season opener against Lamar, Smith’s coming out party may have already occurred.

“He would have had playing time earlier than this,” Fisher said. “He’s really earned those reps. You’ll see more of him. He’s a football player.”