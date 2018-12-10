Social Media Monday
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M football and Recruiting.
Florida bound! 🌴☀️🌴— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 2, 2018
🏟️ @taxslayerbowl vs NC State
🎉 New Year’s Eve, @TIAABankField
🎟️ https://t.co/HsXW2AcBf2
🌐 https://t.co/JwOk0lwufP#TaxSlayerGatorBowl #SlayItNYE #GigEm pic.twitter.com/vfNa8syelZ
Hear from the Mann himself, @MannBraden's talks with @cbfowler after winning the 2018 @RayGuyAward— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 7, 2018
📹: https://t.co/rMJYk5jVXx#GigEm #ForTheBrand
The Nation's Elite!@MannBraden & @_Jstern named to the 2018 @WalterCampFF All-American Team!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 7, 2018
🔗: https://t.co/kC9Esk8Mn2#GigEm pic.twitter.com/TCn1RgKDur
🏆!#ForTheBrand #GigEm pic.twitter.com/IlK3YGpjOl— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 7, 2018
.@MannBraden named the 2018 @RayGuyAward Winner!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 7, 2018
🔗: https://t.co/ooBmKIewHJ#GigEm #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/XU5NBq0oZs
First Year Phenoms!@Jashaun06, @tre_brown8700, Seth Small & @Tyguwwop_ earn @SEC All-Freshman Team Honors!— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 6, 2018
🔗: https://t.co/xM2pKX5k90#GigEm pic.twitter.com/moHXrurOU1
We’re proud to announce that @VonMiller is our 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee.— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 6, 2018
Retweet to join us in congratulating him on this tremendous honor!#WPMOY | #BeAChampion pic.twitter.com/rzxS5xxIa7
You heard him, #12thMan.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 5, 2018
Join @TrayveonW and the Aggies in Jacksonville on NYE for the @taxslayerbowl. @TAMU student tickets now on sale!
🎟️ https://t.co/JwOk0lwufP (includes game, postgame fireworks and @coleswindell concert)#TaxSlayerGatorBowl #SlayItNYE #GigEm pic.twitter.com/FCcwkT2l2f
The record shattering season continues, @MannBraden has been named the @SEC Special Teams Player of the Year❗— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 5, 2018
🔗: https://t.co/rnPlBkBpHI
#GigEm #ForTheBrand pic.twitter.com/3P71Z94oBB
#Honoring41 #Remembering41 #GigEm pic.twitter.com/sgYJPSS9Gk— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 4, 2018
As voted on by the @SEC head coaches, @MannBraden, @_Jstern and @TrayveonW were named to the All-SEC First Team❗❗— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 4, 2018
🔗: https://t.co/uf8UdHlTdn
#GigEm pic.twitter.com/pT7Zkw557N
The @AggieFootball team & all @12thMan teams will wear tribute helmet decals or uniform patches to honor the memory of George H.W. Bush throughout the rest of the 2018-2019 athletic season. https://t.co/rtSa4yf0mU #Honoring41 pic.twitter.com/OjRcxy85fi— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) December 4, 2018
Congrats to @MannBraden, @_Jstern and @TrayveonW on being named to the @AP_Top25 All-SEC Team❗— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 3, 2018
🔗: https://t.co/R3gMq1ckUx#GigEm pic.twitter.com/PRbyXF7cLS
Will you be joining @Landisdurham, @BucketsAll_Day, @OtaroAlaka and the Aggies in Florida? 🌴☀️🌴— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 3, 2018
🎟️ https://t.co/HsXW2zV0nu
🌐 https://t.co/JwOk0lO5Ep @taxslayerbowl #SlayItNYE #GigEm pic.twitter.com/PzDi9e9z95
All heart.@donlwilson6 voted by his teammates as the Aggie Heart Award winner at the 2018 Football Banquet.— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 3, 2018
📰 https://t.co/YQehTzEzCs#GigEm pic.twitter.com/REvCrGqZBp
Recruiting
Great meeting Coach Finley last night, can’t wait to get to work! 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/KbLChITvN5— Baylor. (@Baylor_44) December 6, 2018
Brandon Joseph Out of College Station, TX:
Please Respect It✊🏽 pic.twitter.com/xgEGcH5aQv— Brandon Joseph (@BrandonJoseph_1) December 8, 2018
I will be going to see Malik Hornsby today:
Malik Hornsby scrambles from 17 yards out for a BUFFS TOUCHDOWN!!! PAT is good.— Marshall Buffalos (@MarshallBuffs) December 7, 2018
What’s understood don’t need to be explained💯 RESPECT MY DECISION! pic.twitter.com/v1iNZM6JfK— Scooby (@jcarter2133) December 9, 2018