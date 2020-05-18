Social Media Monday
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and Recruiting.
.@GovAbbott says Pro sports including golf, baseball, and football, can begin May 31st.— Julie Fine (@JulieFineNBC5) May 18, 2020
Welcome 👍🏽 https://t.co/eeId7M9JAF— Jahzion Harris (@JahzionHarris) May 18, 2020
Committed👍🏻 Edit: @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/axEUZrqqeQ— Matthew Wykoff (@WykoffMatthew) May 18, 2020
Texas A&M dipped back into Houston to land one of the state's best OT Matthew Wykoff, who allowed one sack in 12 starts last fall and earned a 93-percent grade on the season— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) May 18, 2020
More on the Aggies' new, promising OT prospect: https://t.co/p4ReEahbtm pic.twitter.com/wTqolBeKrS
Matthew Wykoff came down to the Aggies and Texas for his commitment. Something about apples...— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) May 18, 2020
there’s a lot more where that came from! 😌👍🏽 #GigEm— 🃏 (@victoryvaka) May 18, 2020
who got me with a jersey swap edit though? 😌😗— 🃏 (@victoryvaka) May 18, 2020
May 18, 2020
No specific Order top 12 #ITBMB 😈 pic.twitter.com/0vOjengeMd— Byron “BoogieMan” Turner😈🥶 (@ByronTurnerJr) May 17, 2020
#GigEm 🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/eHj5ANqwwC— Jahzion Harris (@JahzionHarris) May 15, 2020
Thanks to the man above 🖤... @ogunotres pic.twitter.com/hYhpn7pBkJ— 🌴 ⁸ (@D1_tron) May 16, 2020
A lot of people say I wouldn’t be sh*t I guess they owe me an apology ! 👑🤷🏽♂️🐐 pic.twitter.com/Hyvle3mWU5— The “Joker” x2 🃏🖤 (@Jumpboyyul1) May 18, 2020
One of the top 2022 prospects in the south adds #GigEm offer. @mbpRivals https://t.co/i599VbxJfJ— ChadSimmons_ (@ChadSimmons_) May 16, 2020
Thank you 2 the man above! I’m Beyond Blessed. I have received an offer From TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY. Thank you Coach @CoachTRob_ @ryanfischler & The Rest of the Staff For Believing in Me! @MDFootball @2Ddavis @MLUYFI @BrandonHuffman #MONARCHS #MLUYFI #GZ #TEAMBROWN #STOCKTON pic.twitter.com/1v2nAcuD9W— RALEEK BROWN (@raleek2) May 16, 2020
All In 💰‼️ pic.twitter.com/xD9FIiwygi— DeMarvin Leal (@boimarv9) May 17, 2020
𝙰 #𝙽𝚊𝚝𝚒𝚘𝚗𝚊𝚕𝙱𝙱𝚀𝙳𝚊𝚢 𝚃𝚑𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚍: 🍗🥩🍖— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) May 16, 2020
𝚏𝚝. @Coach_TPrice #GigEm pic.twitter.com/KtLNreasKT
"Put these ribs to SLEEP" 😴#NationalBBQDay | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/hyJLdMZqZA— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) May 16, 2020
Where better to get your meat to smoke on #NationalBBQDay than from #TAMUbbq experts? 🍖@Aggie_Meat has curbside pick-up service for their current selection of meats, including brisket and ribs: https://t.co/CYA82DfSMK pic.twitter.com/mx09z0nVgB— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) May 16, 2020
"Good ol' 3 pt stance right there"— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) May 16, 2020
"SINK YA HIPS" 😂😂😂#NationalBBQDay | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/ichLYvtHRe
Thanks and Gig ‘em to Texas Governor @GovAbbott for sharing this special message with our May 2020 graduates! #TAMUgrad pic.twitter.com/xBfEHsiOSw— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) May 14, 2020
The picture on the left was 12 year old Maurice Linguist in 1996...Texas A&M Shorts and Dallas Cowboys T-Shirt.— Maurice Linguist (@CoachMo15) May 16, 2020
Fast Forward almost 25 years... Thank God for The Vision. The Drive. The Passion. Look at Him!!! Keep Pushing! pic.twitter.com/2oEEOsik0a
I can’t thank Coach Slocum enough for recruiting me and giving my an opportunity to attend the best university in the country! Texas A&M!!!👍🏾 https://t.co/zmhCH1HqY4— Coach Terry Price (@Coach_TPrice) May 16, 2020
"One of the things that's really heartwarming and very impressive -- and unsurprising -- is just the resiliency of these student-athletes. They have really managed this incredibly well." 💚— Texas A&M Athletics (@12thMan) May 13, 2020
𝐎𝐧𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐩 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐓𝐢𝐦𝐞
📝 https://t.co/WGirBOR4rs#MentalHealthMonth | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/4DuVkYyYV0
FL x TX🤯 How you feelin myboy??😉@LJ_Johnson_Jr pic.twitter.com/SIU2qUhdho— Amari Daniels ⁴🍀 (@_NoLimitMari) May 16, 2020
#GigEm👍🏼 @CoachColey @AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/CxY8OzFcCL— Fernando Garza (@FGarza2021) May 18, 2020
https://t.co/paP9hRPnSE pic.twitter.com/2owCdRAHrL— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) May 15, 2020
💯@TJRushing20 https://t.co/Eime540BJR— Elijah Robinson (@CoachE_TAMU) May 15, 2020
Grades in I finished strong and made it through 🙏🏾 Offically a Texas A&M Aggie #GIGEM👍🏾— BrianGeorge (@briangeorge1100) May 13, 2020
My first meal with my Aggie Ring on was a Patty Melt from @Whataburger ❤️— K M o n d (@TheKellenMond) May 15, 2020
𝙉𝙤 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙮 𝘿𝙞𝙙𝙣'𝙩 (2012)@RSwope25 | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/vVcl2TLlJT— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) May 15, 2020