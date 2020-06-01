Social Media Monday
AggieYell brings you the latest and greatest social media posts concerning Texas A&M Athletics and Recruiting.
You heard it here first.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 30, 2020
BOTH the Texas Aggies
AND the Texas Longhorns will beat LSU this season. @AggieFootball @TexasFootball #GigEm #HookEm https://t.co/x4r1DJQIvk
Final 4 ❤️ @dhglover @Bubblesdnf @Giavanni_Ruffin @RivalsFriedman @BrianDohn247 @DemetricDWarren pic.twitter.com/oiINaCKm3U— Tony Grimes (@757EliteDB) May 31, 2020
maybe Big Bro ... They looking nice , perfect spot https://t.co/yN8I44Bht9— Tony Grimes (@757EliteDB) May 31, 2020
TOP 4‼️‼️ WE LITTY IN THE CITY‼️@AggieFootball @TarHeelFootball @GeorgiaFootball @OhioStateFB @HamiltonESPN https://t.co/J32J6N8RTX— Coach Glover (@dhglover) May 31, 2020
@Hayesfawcett3 ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/o63R0RlvwG— Tony Grimes (@757EliteDB) May 31, 2020
Coming in at No. 13 in our 2021 Five-Star Countdown is Virginia DB Tony Grimes @757EliteDB— Rivals (@Rivals) May 11, 2020
Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, UNC, Georgia, Penn State and Ohio State are among the schools vying for his commitment.
See the full list of updating five-stars here: https://t.co/DabCFEKlvp pic.twitter.com/GCIzIzHYEz
BREAKING: 5-star CB Tony Grimes names #UGA, #UNC, #OSU, & #TAMU his final 4. watch him break down each and lay out his decision timeline: https://t.co/nhVw6uarOL pic.twitter.com/XNCjthjUTk— Adam Friedman (@RivalsFriedman) May 31, 2020
Blessings 👏🏾 #Gttl @EarlGill10 pic.twitter.com/YYaig1Yo6H— Erin Outley (@ErinOutley) May 31, 2020
Worked hard for this opportunity! Thank you God!!I’ve been blessed! #committed pic.twitter.com/OK3XJq3m8P— Reuben Fatheree II (@deuce_fatheree) June 1, 2020
ANOTHER ONE🤩🤯 #whosnext pic.twitter.com/0DUMmSF1o5— Fernando Garza (@FGarza2021) June 1, 2020
That O-Line looking nice.👀— Matthew Wykoff (@WykoffMatthew) June 1, 2020
Texas A&M has cleaned house in June under Jimbo Fisher, with 11 total commits in his first two years. What happens on June 1, 2020? A commit.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) June 1, 2020
Another colossal get for Texas A&M up front as the Aggies secure a commitment from Rivals250 OT Reueben Fatheree II @mbpRivals https://t.co/tclSRkqppM https://t.co/Dtq2GtXLrM— Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) June 1, 2020
Blessed and thankful to br re-offered by @CoachTRob_ and the @AggieFootball program❗️#GigEm@MikeWestHTX @samspiegs @DemetricDWarren @ErikRichardsUSA pic.twitter.com/IsFGaFKuCl— Rueben Owens ll #BlackUnicorn (@ii_rueben) June 1, 2020
I am beyond excited to announce that I have decided to continue my academic and athletic career at Texas A&M University. I would like to thank my family, friends, and coaches for their continuous support throughout my journey. Gig’em 👍 @CoachSeely @Rob_Childress @MustangsDallas pic.twitter.com/y7bCW75LeT— Ryan Prager (@ryanprager10) May 31, 2020
Statement from A&M coach Jimbo Fisher: pic.twitter.com/TRNlBJhmK9— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) May 30, 2020
May 31, 2020
I’ve sat down the past several days trying to find the words to express how I feel but it hasn’t been easy. pic.twitter.com/S8iCp4pKb7— Gary Blair (@CoachGaryBlair) June 1, 2020
Earlier today, a large group of people were seen approaching our North Belt patrol station on foot. Our officers didn't know what to expect when the group arrived in their parking lot. The group wasn't there to protest, riot, or loot - they were there to pray. #HoustonStrong pic.twitter.com/yAV2FQBMc8— Houston Police Officers' Union (@HPOUTX) May 30, 2020
Houston, Tx my home. My city. 🤍— LMaC (@LMac_1326) May 30, 2020
[this is not my pic] pic.twitter.com/rwOg6rCfRy
The College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta was vandalized tonight. pic.twitter.com/zBxbAdIrYh— Outkick the Coverage (@Outkick) May 30, 2020
College Football Hall of Fame CEO Kimberly Beaudin tells @MauraSirianni that none of the artifacts or history memorabilia was damaged last night. Just the glass in front of the store. #11Alive— Maria Martin (@Ria_Martin) May 30, 2020
Not that it really matters at the moment, but SEC Media Days was scheduled to be held at the College Football Hall of Fame in six weeks.— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) May 30, 2020
🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/4I2Pe0FPGZ— Mikado Hinson (@KadoHinson) May 30, 2020
Texas A&M set to reopen campus in the Fall. #GigEm @TAMU https://t.co/9NROfWFQA8— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 29, 2020
We open at 11A in the morning!! This could not have been done without you! We want to thank those who worked so hard to make it happen @StudentBonfire, CSFD, @BryanFD, CSPD, JaCody Construction, Bayer Electric, ALBO, Tom Lyne Plumbing & our beloved employees! We are very humbled. pic.twitter.com/SVVBU0JoKV— The Dixie Chicken (@thedixiechicken) May 30, 2020
Just watch me prove them wrong @movement_doc_ we comin💯 pic.twitter.com/WNJsuqtGTN— Max Wright (@maxwright2k18) May 29, 2020
2020 4-star DB Henry Gray has entered the transfer portal before ever starting his collegiate career at #GBR #Huskers @rivalsmike @RivalsWoody @NateClouse https://t.co/8B7t3BrTot— NCAA Transfer Portal (@RivalsPortal) May 29, 2020
𝚃𝙴𝚇𝙰𝚂 𝙰&𝙼 𝙿𝙸𝚃𝙲𝙷𝙸𝙽𝙶 𝚂𝙸𝙽𝙲𝙴 𝟸𝟶𝟷𝟼:— Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) May 29, 2020
💪 3.26 ERA 💪
▪️Lowest in @SEC
▪️Lowest in Texas
▪️3rd lowest in 🇺🇸 #FamilyF1rst | #GigEm pic.twitter.com/riAoPU249x
The kid from Ada is officially an Aggie 🤩@Robinsonjaxx | #GigEm— Texas A&M Basketball (@aggiembk) May 29, 2020
Which college football players could go one-and-done if it were possible? A new Aggie could have the ability to do it: https://t.co/4Iq0lvnz0N— Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) May 29, 2020
A message from #PresYoung on plans for in-person fall semester: https://t.co/IA8aNz7Fls— Texas A&M University (@TAMU) May 29, 2020
• Fall semester classes will begin August 19.
• We will have enhanced methods of cleaning & disinfecting on campus.
• Students will not be required to return to campus after Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/tgUnc6ouqH
Texas A&M landed a commitment from four-star DB Deuce Harmon yesterday. @mbpRivals breaks down what Harmon is bringing to College Station: https://t.co/QEVipC0vby pic.twitter.com/VUPeeXe8bC— Rivals (@Rivals) May 29, 2020
Texas A&M landed a commitment today from #Rivals250 OL Rueben Fatheree. @samspiegs breaks down what he's bringing to College Station: https://t.co/jc8rHVmLlp pic.twitter.com/54qRV8ZVn3— Rivals (@Rivals) June 1, 2020